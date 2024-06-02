Chelsea ended the 2023/24 season on a positive note, thanks to a fine run of form at the back end of the campaign, which resulted in their European qualification for 2024/25. The Blues will play Europa Conference League football next term, with Manchester United’s FA Cup victory meaning they are knocked down from the Europa League, the Red Devils stealing their place.

Chelsea won their last five games to seal their place in Europe, with then-manager Mauricio Pochettino’s side scoring 14 goals in those five games, which included a destructive 5-0 victory over London rivals West Ham United.

However, in the aftermath of the season, Pochettino was removed from his post as Chelsea manager. There were undoubtedly several unknown factors which contributed to this, but it was framed as a mutual departure, according to BBC Sport.

The Blues turned their attention to Enzo Maresca of Leicester City as their new manager. His appointment has not yet been officially confirmed, but it is a matter of time as per Fabrizio Romano.

It will be a big summer transfer window for the Italian, who will need to recruit players with European football in mind next season. Already, Chelsea have been linked with one player who could be a difference-maker.

Chelsea looking to sign Premier League winger

The player who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is Crystal Palace and France under-21 winger Michael Olise. The 22-year-old is a former Chelsea academy player and has now been linked with a move back to one of his former sides from his youth football days.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea have 'cause for confidence' in securing the services of their former winger, who has lit up the Premier League with Crystal Palace this season.

However, the Blues are not the only side who are targeting Olise this summer. Man United are also interested in purchasing the winger. With that being said, the report outlines that Chelsea believe they have 'just as much chance of landing his signature' as United do.

The Frenchman does have a release clause, thought to be around £60m, as per BBC Sport. Chelsea believe that factors such as location, friends in the squad - whom the playmaker has already spoken to - and his brother in the academy mean Olise could decide to play for them this summer.

How Olise would benefit Chelsea

Should Chelsea sign Olise this summer, it could coincide with the departure of one of their academy stars, Conor Gallagher. A sale of the 24-year-old England international represents pure profit for the Blues, due to his homegrown status, making it a lucrative deal for Chelsea to complete. As per BBC Sport, they value him at around £50m.

Gallagher has been playing as a number ten for much of this season, but replacing him in the squad with Olise could actually benefit Chelsea more. The addition of Olise allows Cole Palmer to move centrally, a role where he could really flourish.

Indeed, Gallagher’s sheer goals and assists output at number ten is not as good as Palmer’s. Gallagher played 21 times there last season, scoring five times and assisting four, whereas the former Manchester City man played 18 times as a number ten, scoring 12 goals and assisting seven.

Palmer vs Gallagher 2023/24 record as a number 10 compared Stat Palmer Gallagher Games 18 21 Goals 12 5 Assists 7 4 Stats from Transfermarkt

Indeed, Olise’s record on the right is perhaps too good to see past. Last season, in 19 Premier League games, he scored ten goals and assisted five times - again a much greater return than Gallagher achieved. Thus, it perhaps makes sense for Maresca to move Palmer centrally and keep Olise wide, if Gallagher leaves Stamford Bridge.

Football analyst Ben Mattinson described 22-year-old Olise as “magic”, and touted him as someone who could possibly “push for the assist record” in the Premier League. However, he is also an advocate for Olise slotting into a central role under Maresca, citing “the love of the game” as the main reason, because “special players deserve to be at the heart of everything”.

If Maresca has both Olise and Palmer at his disposal next season, it gives him a selection headache, if nothing else. Selling Gallagher would be a tough call for the Blues, given his adoration from the fans, and his undeniable quality.

With that being said, having Olise on the right and Palmer as the number ten, or vice-versa, is exceptional quality for Chelsea. They would have two of the best players, statistically, in the Premier League in partnership, a scary prospect.

It remains to be seen what Gallagher’s future is. That might not stop Chelsea from pushing to sign Olise, who could make a glorious return to his former club and help drive Maresca’s new side forward to bigger and better things than 2023/24.