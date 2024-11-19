Chelsea currently have one of the most potent forward lines in the Premier League, handing boss Enzo Maresca the greatest possible chance of being a success during his maiden campaign in charge.

Cole Palmer has picked up where he left off from the previous campaign, starting 2024/25 like an express train with his goal contributions within the final third.

The England international has 12 combined goals and assists in the opening 11 league outings, the second most in the division behind former Blues talent Mohamed Salah.

Pedro Neto arrived at Stamford Bridge from Wolves over the summer in a £54m deal, adding options to Maresca in wide areas to partner Palmer in attacking areas.

The Portuguese scored his first league goal in the recent outing against Arsenal, looking more effective off the right-hand side after his switch in the second half.

It could spell bad news for one player who’s often featured in a similar role during his time in West London.

Noni Madueke’s stats at Chelsea

Winger Noni Madueke joined Chelsea in a £29m deal from Dutch side PSV back in January 2023, with the youngster providing an immediate and long-term option off the right-hand side.

The 22-year-old would make 12 league appearances during the second half of the 2022/23 season, scoring just once but failing to provide any assists for his teammates.

His first full campaign as a blue saw him notch 11 combined goals and assists under Mauricio Pochettino, but he was often utilised as more of an impact player rather than a regular starter with Palmer often preferred on the right.

However, he’s made an immediate impact since the arrival of Maresca over the summer, starting in 10 of the 11 league matches so far since the Italian’s appointment.

Madueke has already notched five goals in all competitions, four of which have come in the Premier League - leading to his maiden England call-up under Lee Carsley.

He started both matches during the ongoing break against Greece and the Republic of Ireland, even registering an assist for Ollie Watkins in the 3-0 win against Ivan Jovanovic’s outfit.

Madueke against Greece and Ireland Statistics Tally Minutes played 141 Touches 103 Passes completed 57 Assists 1 Shots taken 5 Dribbles attempted 6 Duels won 6 Fouls won 3 Stats via FotMob

However, despite his recent form, he could find himself without a first-team starting role in the coming months, should the club agree a deal for one player in January.

Chelsea target January move for £50m talent

According to one Spanish outlet, Chelsea are fronting the race to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo in January after his impressive start to the campaign.

The 25-year-old has scored eight times in 11 matches for Thomas Frank’s side, taking the responsibility of being the club’s talisman after the departure of Ivan Toney over the summer.

The report claims that the Blues could be willing to offer €60m (£50m) for the Cameroonian’s signature, but face competition from other sides for his services.

Mbeumo would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Madueke, with the attacker who’s a “nightmare to defend against” in the words of defender Conor Coady, providing that added edge in forward areas for Maresca’s side.

He’s registered over double the number of goal contributions, whilst also achieving a better shot-on-target accuracy rate than the Englishman during the opening months of the season.

The Brentford ace has also completed three times more crosses, providing teammates with added chances and improving their own goalscoring tallies alongside his own.

Whilst it may be another huge transfer, it is one that would undoubtedly take Maresca’s forward line to the next level - giving his side the best chance of securing Champions League football once again.

It could spell bad news for Madueke, who could return to the bench should Mbeumo arrive, despite his impressive form over the last couple of months under the Italian’s guidance.