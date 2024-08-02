The Enzo Maresca revolution is underway, at Chelsea, with the Italian already taking charge and making his mark on the Blues squad.

He’s overseen three matches, a draw with Wrexham, and a defeat to Celtic whilst winning the most recent friendly outing against CF America during their tour of the US.

Maresca has implemented his three-back system, placing expectations on his centre-backs to be comfortable in possession, whilst being strong defensively to allow for his system to be a success at Stamford Bridge.

French defender Benoit Badiashile has struggled during pre-season, making an unforgivable mistake against Celtic, gifting possession away in his own penalty area before being punished by the opposition.

It comes as no surprise to see the club targeting more defensive reinforcements after their defensive frailties in recent matches, with one player once again on the club’s radar.

Chelsea want £60m defensive ace this summer

According to journalist Sami Mokbel, Chelsea continue to monitor the situation of Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo ahead of a potential move to west London this summer.

The Brazilian youngster enjoyed a stellar campaign at the City Ground during his debut season in English football, featuring in 32 straight matches and claiming the club’s Player of the Year award.

Murillo only joined the Reds for a fee in the region of £15m this time last year, but as a result of his excellent season on Trentside, he could be on the move with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis demanding a £60m fee to part ways with his defensive wonderkid.

It may seem a huge figure and one that is slightly inflated given his limited time in the Premier League, however, he would be a phenomenal signing, potentially taking the place of one current Blues star.

Why Murillo would be better than Colwill for Chelsea

Levi Colwill came through the Chelsea academy after joining the club at the age of nine, making his first team debut back in the previous season after two previous loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Brighton.

He made an immediate impact on the first team for his boyhood club, making 23 appearances last season, looking more than comfortable at the back under then-boss Mauricio Pochettino.

However, despite his immediate impact, he could find himself without a spot in the starting lineup, should Murillo arrive at the club, with the Brazilian producing some impressive figures despite featuring for a side in a relegation battle.

The “exceptional” ace, as described by analyst Ben Mattinson, managed to complete more progressive passes and successful take-ons per 90, demonstrating his comfortability on the ball - making him perfect for Maresca’s system.

How Murillo & Colwill compare in 2023/24 Statistics Murillo Colwill Games 32 23 Goals + assists 2 2 Progressive passes 89 73 Clearances per 90 6.1 3.3 Blocks per 90 1.4 1.4 Successful take-ons per 90 0.7 0.5 Stats via FBref

The Brazilian has also completed more clearances and blocks in 2023/24, showcasing his defensive capabilities despite featuring in a side that, at times, were constantly bombarded in games against higher-quality opposition.

Murillo has showcased his ball-striking ability, nearly scoring two goal of the season contenders from his own half, with the youngster certainly not afraid to produce a spectacular moment or two from the back.

He may be an expensive addition, but given his impressive first season in England, there is huge potential for him to improve further.

His attributes with and without the ball make him perfect for the new Chelsea boss, with his talents hugely improving the current options available at Maresca’s disposal.