Chelsea target Romeo Lavia will have many suitors this summer because he is seen as a 'really exciting talent', according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Romeo Lavia?

As per Football Insider, Chelsea are believed to be 'pushing ahead with their bid' to sign Southampton midfielder Lavia and he has been elevated to the top of their shortlist of potential summer additions.

The report also states that Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City hold an interest in the 19-year-old, who could be available for around £45 million in the forthcoming transfer window regardless of whether his current employers manage to retain their Premier League status.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has given a recent update on the future of Lavia and has revealed that Manchester City have a buy-back clause inserted into his deal worth £40 million; however, this will not activate until 2024, giving rival parties an opportunity to try and steal a march on the Citizens.

90min have claimed that Manchester United and Newcastle United are also admirers of the midfielder, though they have doubts over adding him to their respective squads due to his lack of experience.

Speaking to Football Fancast, journalist Jones believes that Lavia will have a lot of interest in his services this summer due to his rapid progression as a player and thinks that his performance away to Arsenal last week would've enhanced his profile further.

Jones told FFC: "I think when you put in such an assured performance against the league leaders at their home, you're up against people like [Thomas] Partey, [Martin] Odegaard; I think it's just further proof of the path your career is on.

"He's a really exciting talent, we already knew that, but I think more than ever, he's going to be profiled by clubs now because Saints are obviously struggling and they will struggle to hold on to him beyond this season."

What are Romeo Lavia's stats like this season?

Lavia has enjoyed plenty of first-team minutes in 2022/23, making 28 appearances in all competitions and registering one goal and one assist apiece, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that the Belgium international - whose been hailed an "absolute monster" by journalist Benjy Nurick - has shown maturity for his age in the middle of the park this term, as Lavia has managed to record a pass accuracy of 86.4% throughout his time on the pitch.

Plenty of excitement will surround the youngster this summer as interest ramps for his signature and if reports are to be believed, a move to Stamford Bridge could be a real possibility for Lavia.

In a time where Chelsea are going through a transitional period both on and off the field of play, Lavia could prove to be a real coup if the Blues were able to entice him to west Lond