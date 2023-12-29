Chelsea secured just their seventh win of the Premier League season with their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening and thoughts now turn to their clash against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping for a repeat of the 3-0 win against the Hatters at Stamford Bridge back in August, although Luton have won their previous two league matches against Sheffield United and Newcastle United to breathe new life into their season.

With the games coming thick and fast, the Argentinian will be keen on keeping his squad as fresh as possible and this could mean a few changes to the starting XI against Luton.

Several players who started against Palace will drop out and we at Football FanCast predict that the former Paris Saint-Germain coach will make three changes to the team that won against the Eagles…

1 GK – Dorde Petrovic

The Serbian has started the previous three Premier League matches, conceding three goals during those clashes, and he will once again be between the posts tomorrow lunchtime.

Robert Sanchez suffered an injury against Everton earlier this month and is likely to face a few more weeks on the sidelines, giving Petrovic the chance to shine.

2 RB – Malo Gusto

The youngster has started eight league matches in total this term and has already registered three assists – including two against Luton in August – and this suggests he will keep his place in the right-back slot.

With Reece James out for the next four months due to suffering a hamstring injury, Gusto will need to step up and prove to Pochettino that he could be the long-term solution in the area.

3 CB – Thiago Silva

The first change will see Silva come in for fellow compatriot Benoit Badiashile at the heart of the defence.

The £35m titan, who was dubbed a “complete defender” by one of his former coaches Joao Tralhao, will drop to the bench having started against Palace and this means the Brazilian will make his 18th start of the current campaign.

4 CB – Axel Disasi

The former AS Monaco defender will partner Silva at the heart of the Chelsea defence and the pair will be looking to keep their first clean sheet since the 2-0 win over Sheffield United just a couple of weeks ago.

Disasi has started 17 of the 19 league matches thus far and has emerged as one of Pochettino’s key players during this time period.

5 LB – Levi Colwill

Although predominantly a centre-back, Colwill has operated mainly on the left-hand side of the defence in recent months due to Ben Chilwell out injured, and he will keep his place for the clash tomorrow.

The youngster has already scored and grabbed an assist in the league this season and another goal contribution wouldn’t go amiss against Luton.

6 CM – Conor Gallagher

The Englishman has missed just one match this term and that was due to a suspension, being ever present under the Argentinian since the start of the season.

Gallagher has even captained the side on 12 occasions this term, and it indicates just how highly rated he is at the club.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing him during the January transfer market, but it remains to be seen whether Pochettino will part ways with him midway through the season.

7 CM – Moises Caicedo

It's fair to say that the former Brighton and Hove Albion starlet hasn’t quite lit up Stamford Bridge as yet, but he is only five months into his Chelsea career and there is no doubt he will come good if given time.

The 22-year-old has started 14 league matches so far and ranks fourth for accurate passes per game (53.3), along with ranking fourth for tackles per game (1.9) in the Premier League, and it means he is showcasing signs of influence among the squad.

8 RW – Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer missed the clash against Palace through suspension and while Chelsea did secure all three points, they do look like a more potent attacking outlet when the former Manchester City man is involved.

Indeed, the youngster has netted six goals and grabbed three assists across just 16 Premier League matches for the Blues this term, and he should be fresh having enjoyed a night off in midweek.

He will be deployed on the right wing against Luton due to the return of Christopher Nkunku, yet having netted three goals from this position already, he will be keen to add to his tally on Saturday.

9 AM – Christopher Nkunku

Having joined in the summer transfer window from RB Leipzig, it took the Frenchman nearly six months to make his Chelsea debut having suffered a knee injury during pre-season.

He finally made his long-awaited bow for the club against Newcastle in the EFL Cup, coming on as a second-half substitute and playing his part in leading his team to the semifinals.

It didn’t take him long to score his first league goal either, as he netted against Wolves on Christmas Eve having emerged from the bench with 30 minutes remaining, and he will start against Luton.

10 LW – Raheem Sterling

Like Palmer, Sterling was suspended for the tie against Palace, but he will return to the starting XI for the Saturday lunchtime clash against Luton.

With six goals and five assists in all competitions this season, the winger is one of their key attacking players and, having netted twice against Rob Edwards' side earlier this term, he will be aiming to replicate that feat tomorrow.

11 ST – Nicolas Jackson

The centre-forward took a while to really hit the ground running at the Stamford Bridge side, but he now has seven league goals to his name this season and another one or two against Luton would go a long way to securing another three points.

This is perhaps the area that Pochettino needs to improve rapidly ahead of the January transfer window, yet Jackson can still improve and if he keeps scoring, his confidence will continue to grow as the season progresses.

Predicted Chelsea lineup vs Luton Town in full – GK – Petrovic, RB – Gusto, CB – Silva, CB – Disasi, LB – Colwill; CM – Gallagher, CM – Caicedo; RW – Palmer, AM – Nkunku, LW – Sterling; ST - Jackson