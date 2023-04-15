Journalist Dean Jones believes Chelsea defender Reece James is unlikely to start for the Blues this weekend.

What's the latest injury news for Chelsea and Reece James?

It's been a pretty tempestuous few weeks for the west London outfit having seen manager Graham Potter sacked after a terrible spell with the club.

However, interim replacement Frank Lampard has failed to come in and provide an immediate bounce back into form, with defeats against Wolves in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the Champions League only adding to the misery at Chelsea.

Perhaps the club would be in a better place had key right-back James been fit for a longer spell this season. However, a knee injury and other issues have seen him miss 15 league outings this term.

It now looks as though he could be set to miss the club's next game, too, as the Blues host Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Indeed, while speaking on the latest edition of the Chasing Green Arrows podcast, insider Jones revealed that James' minutes potentially need to be managed and it's a bit of a surprise he's been used so frequently.

He said: "Will Reece James play? I don't think so.

"I spoke to someone yesterday briefly about this. And he said he was surprised actually with the minutes he's even been getting, even before that Real Madrid game.

"From what he was saying, I would guess he probably won't play in this one."

Why would Chelsea rest Reece James?

The 23-year-old was last out with an illness picked up ahead of the 3-1 win against Leicester City, having missed the league game before that with a hamstring issue.

Since then, however, he has started and played the full 90 minutes in the next four Premier League games, as well as playing the entire defeat in Spain mid-week.

Considering his recent fitness issues, you can see why some may have exported James to be used with a little more caution and perhaps now this game against Brighton will be the moment to take him out of the starting XI.

After all, Chelsea look destined for a mid-table finish and so won't have much to play for domestically, but could certainly do with the £250k-p/w star being fresh to play against Real Madrid next Tuesday.

With a two-goal deficit to claim back against the Spanish giants, all is not quite lost but Lampard's men will need to be at their best.