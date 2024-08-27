Chelsea have informed the agent of the £170,000-a-week Spain international that they are willing to meet his release clause, according to a new report.

It has been another chaotic transfer window for the blue side of London, as Enzo Maresca’s reign has now gotten firmly underway. Chelsea have been extremely busy in this transfer window, and with three days remaining, it appears as though it isn’t going to get any quieter.

The Blues picked up their first win in the Premier League on Sunday as they brushed aside Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-2, and are set to follow that result up with a large sale, with Romelu Lukaku heading to Napoli for around £30m.

Chelsea transfer news

Lukaku's sale will add to a hefty list of departures, with Conor Gallagher's protracted move to Atlético Madrid finally coming to an end last week. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is also set to leave the club in the coming days - the Spaniard is said to be undergoing his medical at AFC Bournemouth ahead of what will be a loan move to the club. According to Fabrizio Romano, the goalkeeper has signed a new one-year contract with Chelsea before joining the Cherries on a straight loan deal until the end of the season.

Pedro Neto and João Félix have been the most expensive captures meanwhile, closely followed by midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, but it seems the manager isn't done quite yet. While the focus may be getting players out of Stamford Bridge, Chelsea haven’t all but given up on adding to their squad before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Chelsea's summer signings Signed from Pedro Neto Wolves Joao Felix Atletico Madrid Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Leicester Filip Jorgensen Villarreal Omari Kellyman Aston Villa Mike Penders KRC Genk Aaron Anselmino Boca Juniors Renato Veiga FC Basel Caleb WIley Atlanta Marc Guiu Barcelona Tosin Adarabioyo Fulham

Chelsea are willing to pay Spain star's release clause

According to HITC, Chelsea, alongside Premier League rivals Liverpool, have informed Nico Williams’ agent that they are willing to pay the player’s release clause to sign him from Atletico Bilbao. The attacker has had his eyes on a move to Barcelona, but as of yet, that move has failed to materialise.

This report states that Williams, who, according to former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney reminds him of a young Cristiano Ronaldo, has shown no desire to move to England, and that remains the same. However, if that stance were to change, HITC is stating that Arsenal would be at the front of the queue, while the Blues and Reds are lurking in wait too.

One of Spain's stars of their Euro 2024 triumph, the 22 year-old is said to be on a weekly wage of €200,385, which is £170,000-a-week. Williams excelled for Bilbao last season, as he scored five goals and registered 14 assists in 31 La Liga games, meaning he has now scored 20 goals and recorded 26 assists in 124 games for the club in all competitions.