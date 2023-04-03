Chelsea are monitoring AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Hernandez to Chelsea?

The Frenchman’s contract at the San Siro isn’t set to expire until 2026, but having been a regular feature this season making 24 Serie A starts under Stefano Pioli, has caught the eye of the board in SW6, but not for the first time.

Reports suggested that the Blues made contact regarding a deal for the 25-year-old back in 2021 when Thomas Tuchel was in charge so despite the change in managers since that time, it’s clear that he remains a target at Stamford Bridge. Milan obviously won’t want to sell one of their most prized assets having only put pen to paper on a new deal last year, but with them being at risk of failing to secure a Champions League place, could be forced to cash in during the upcoming window.

According to Spanish reports (via CaughtOffside), Todd Boehly's Chelsea, along with Premier League rivals Manchester City and Tottenham, all have Hernandez “on the radar”. The left-back’s club are already believed to be looking for replacements which shows that they feel he’ll soon be on his way out having attracted interest from being named in the Serie A team of the season for the past three consecutive years.

Second time lucky for Chelsea?

Having joined Chelsea in August 2022, Marc Cucurella has been a mainstay in the side making 19 starts but his performances have been underwhelming, so despite the return of Ben Chilwell, Hernandez would be the ideal alternative to the Spaniard.

The left-footed gem has clocked up 51 goal involvements in 155 appearances for Milan, including five assists and three goals in all competitions for 2022/23, via Transfermarkt, highlighting his desire to burst down the flank and whip crosses into the box, 67 so far this term to be precise.

The Marseille native also ranks in the 97th percentile for most shots per game which is astonishing considering that he’s a defender, a statistic which has seen him dubbed a “beast” by talent scout Jacek Kulig. The £82k-p/w talent has picked up plenty of silverware since the start of his career in the form of six trophies, including the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup, so knows what it takes to be successful at the highest level, making him the perfect fit for Chelsea.