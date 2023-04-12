Frank Lampard's baptism of fire since retaking control of the Chelsea reins will continue on Wednesday evening with perhaps the toughest trip in world football, a visit to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former midfielder hasn't been brought in to win the Champions League, merely to steady a sinking ship, but a respectable performance must be sought against Real Madrid this evening.

Their preparation, a 1-0 defeat to Wolves, doesn't stand them in particularly good stead, but stranger things have happened on the continent's grandest of stages.

Fortunately, a slice of luck has already fallen Lampard's way in the build-up, with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Thiago Silva all ready to return to the starting XI.

It would not be a great surprise to see all of them unleashed in Madrid, particularly given the errant defensive showings of late.

Is Thiago Silva fit to play against Real Madrid?

Speaking about the aforementioned trio in his pre-match press conference, the Blues legend stated: "They’re all fit, they’re all in the squad. They are good and they’re here."

That will be music to the ears of those associated with the Stamford Bridge outfit, with their chances only set to improve with a deeper squad to utilise.

Silva's return is particularly timely, with the great Brazilian set to come up against a Ballon d'Or winner in the shape of Karim Benzema.

The French marksman is simply a marvel with 25 goals in 32 outings to his name this term. That is a record that would strike fear into many a defender, but not Chelsea's triumphant £110k-per-week defender.

Indeed, if any centre-back is wise enough to deal with such a devastating threat, it is a man with 30 team trophies to his name.

Celebrated as "the best defender in the world" by Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, the 38-year-old is gargantuan at the back, showing no signs of slowing down despite his age.

It's why his recent injury absence has been felt hard. Chelsea may well have some of the best up-and-coming centre-backs in the game in Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile, but the experience and wise head of Silva is like no other in the game.

The former PSG man may not have the pace to burn anymore, but his reading of the game and composure is exceptional, hence why he ranks in the top 6% of defenders across Europe for pass completion and the best 13% for percentage of dribblers tackled per 90 minutes.

That sort of quality will be invaluable across two legs against Madrid, with finding a way to stop the effervescent duo of Benzema and Vinicius Jr a must.

With Silva in the team, Lampard's men do at least have a chance, albeit a slender one.