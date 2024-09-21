Potentially stealing the headlines in the transfer window once again, Chelsea chiefs now reportedly believe that the addition of one particular defender would boost Enzo Maresca's options in the Premier League.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues have quietly silenced some of the doubters in their project in recent weeks, easing past Wolverhampton Wanderers, defeating Bournemouth late on and, most impressively, smashing London rivals West Ham United. Of course, such games should be routine, but such is the disastrous form that Chelsea have been in throughout the last couple of years, no result is a guarantee.

The aim for Maresca's side will simply be to push on even further. They'll want to turn such results back into routine victories, whilst competing with the rest of the Premier League's top six. And to do that, they may just turn back to the transfer market.

According to reports in Spain, Chelsea chiefs now believe that Milos Kerkez would make Maresca's defensive options perfect, with the Bournemouth left-back providing backup for Marc Cucurella over the out-of-favour Ben Chilwell.

The Blues aren't alone in their interest, however, with Liverpool and Manchester United also eyeing the Hungarian. That said, what Chelsea want in the transfer market, they usually get thanks to Todd Boehly's willingness to splash the cash.

Kerkez, just 20 years old, enjoyed a solid debut campaign at Bournemouth last season and has picked up where he left off so far in the current campaign. A player with plenty of potential, he'd certainly suit the profile of players that Chelsea have signed since the arrival of Boehly.

"Fantastic" Kerkez can replace Chilwell

After losing his place to Cucurella, an exit seems inevitable for Chilwell at Stamford Bridge, making room for Kerkez to arrive and provide competition for the Spaniard under Maresca. On the rise, the left-back has been receiving high praise since arriving at the Vitality Stadium since his very first game, with journalist Bence Bocsak dubbing his debut as "fantastic" last season.

What will be interesting to see is just how much Bournemouth demand for the Hungarian, having signed him for a reported £15.5m just last summer. Of course, the Cherries are no strangers to demanding a hefty fee, having sold Dominic Solanke to Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £65m a few months ago.

Kerkez, no matter his price tag, is one to watch amid interest from around the Premier League in a race that Chelsea will hope to win. When it comes to the transfer market, the Blues rarely lose out.