Chelsea currently occupy 11th spot in the Premier League table following a season which has seen them win just ten matches in the top flight, scoring only 30 goals in the process, while they are on their fourth manager of the campaign.

It’s remarkable really considering just how much they have spent since last summer that the club find themselves in the position they’re in, facing the prospect of no European football next term as Todd Boehly continues his search for a new manager.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have splashed the cash in recent transfer windows, although this hasn’t exactly generated instant success on the field, with the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Wesley Fofana clearly needing to improve in order to take Chelsea back to the top four.

Under Thomas Tuchel, the Blues perhaps sold a few players slightly too hastily, with Fikayo Tomori and Timo Werner prime examples as the duo are shining for their respective sides, but the decision to sell Tammy Abraham to AS Roma in 2021 for £34m was arguably one of his worst, particularly with his current value soaring.

How much is Tammy Abraham worth now?

The striker made his debut for Chelsea in 2016 under Guus Hiddink before enjoying various loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa, scoring 60 goals in three seasons which prompted new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard to unleash him in the first team for the 2019/20 campaign.

The Englishman settled into Premier League action with ease, scoring 15 times in the top flight, and he was even praised by Rio Ferdinand, who stated that Abraham’s performance against Lille in 2019 was “Drogba-esque” and this was high praise indeed considering how much of an impact the Ivorian had during his spell with the club.

Although the goals dried up under Tuchel, he still managed to play a part in the team that won the Champions League in 2021, yet he was soon on the move to Serie A.

However, it appears that Chelsea have had a nightmare by selling the 25-year-old as he has netted 35 goals in 96 matches for the Italian side while Football Transfers now value the player at €60.5m (£53m), a sparkling rise on the £34m they sold him for just two years ago.

Tuchel made a blunder by selling him for a fee that low when he knew the striker was only going to get better. His recent success in Serie A proves that Abraham is a wonderful forward and should have been given more of a chance at the club.