Thomas Tuchel was perhaps sacked unfairly by Chelsea last year. This was a man who had led the club to their second triumph in the Champions League, defeating Manchester City 1-0 in 2021, and although he had lost two cup finals in 2021/22, he certainly looked like the manager for a long-term project.

The German paid the price following a disappointing start to the season which included four wins from seven matches, with Graham Potter succeeding him in the dugout.

Tuchel did enjoy some success in the transfer market however, and it was a move for English forward Raheem Sterling that appears to be paying dividends now, eight months down the line.

How much is Raheem Sterling worth now?

Sterling joined Chelsea somewhat surprisingly last summer for a fee reported to be around £47.5m and considering his success at City over the previous seven years, it was seen as a major coup for Tuchel and his side.

The 27-year-old had scored 131 goals and registered 95 assists in over 300 appearances in a stunning spell with City and having won ten major honours with the club, the Blues were signing a player with a winners mentality that could hopefully spread to the rest of the squad.

The £325k-per-week earner hasn’t quite managed to replicate his performances from the last few seasons during this term, managing just ten goal contributions in all competitions, but there is more to his game than just scoring.

Sterling ranks in the top 15% across Europe’s big five leagues for touches in the attacking penalty area and carries into the opposition box, while ranking in the top 23% for attempted take-ons, proving he is one of the finest players on the continent with regard to trying to create opportunities for teammates and constantly threatening opposition defenders.

Former England striker Gary Lineker has praised Sterling previously, lauding him as “delightful” and although his style isn’t for everyone, it sure is effective.

Despite his mixed campaign, his value has skyrocketed in his first season at Chelsea. Football Transfers value the player at €90m (£79m) and once he clicks into gear under Potter, this value could continue to rise.

It marks a remarkable rise in value having cost under £50m when he moved south, and it certainly looks like Chelsea have hit the jackpot over the player who is set to become an integral part of Potter’s side.