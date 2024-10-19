Eden Hazard might not have forged the career for himself over in Spain that all across the footballing landscape envisaged when he left Chelsea, but the west London club will forever remember their magician for his brilliance in the Premier League.

That's how his football should be remembered. Awe-inspiring and ethereal, gliding through opponents with a balletic grace that few, such a scant few, have ever been able to produce. Lionel Messi is one of them, Diego Maradona another.

Hazard painted the Premier League with tricks and skills, goals and assists. His was a skillset that will forever imbue the Stamford Bridge pitch with his presence.

Chelsea needed to replace him after his £130m transfer to Real Madrid. An unenviable task. Luckily, they had a transfer ban and, thus, couldn't.

When Chelsea sold Eden Hazard

That's facetious, of course, but perhaps Chelsea's inability to replace Hazard prevented them from splurging on any old player and instead allowed for a more calculated approach.

Maybe not, but say what you want, the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz played vital roles in winning the Champions League, which is no small feat to be sure.

Hazard scored 110 goals and supplied 85 assists across 352 appearances for Chelsea, winning two Premier League and Europa League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup, as well as being crowned the PFA Premier League Player of the Year for the 2014/15 campaign.

Chelsea might not have been able to replace their Belgian wizard externally, but they did have an internal option in Callum Hudson-Odoi who had been proclaimed Hazard's second coming.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was supposed to be the next Hazard

In May 2019, former Chelsea defender David Luiz stated that Hudson-Odoi "has the talent one day to be like Eden".

What praise, what confidence. It's the kind of double-edged effusion that can hamper an up-and-coming prospect. Hudson-Odoi was indeed an electrifying talent when bursting onto the scene with Chelsea but he shouldered quite the burden, his rise coinciding with Hazard's exit.

The English winger featured 126 times for Chelsea, scoring 16 goals and adding 21 assists, in an impressive start to life as a senior, his fleet-footed, dynamic ability translating seamlessly from the youth stage.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Premier League Career by Season Season Club Apps (starts) Goals Assists 2024/25 Nott'm Forest 7 (5) 1 0 2023/24 Nott'm Forest 29 (20) 8 1 2022/23 Chelsea - - - 2021/22 Chelsea 15 (11) 1 2 2020/21 Chelsea 23 (10) 2 3 2019/20 Chelsea 22 (7) 1 5 2018/19 Chelsea 10 (4) 0 1 2017/18 Chelsea 2 (0) 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

The bleak truth is that the 23-year-old suffered a knee injury toward the end of the 2018/19 season that severely disrupted his progress. It's an unfortunate tale of setbacks that ultimately proved his undoing at Stamford Bridge, with his petered-out finish to life in London leading to a £3.5m sale to Nottingham Forest in 2023.

It's all the more poignant when considering Bayern Munich once wanted his signature and had even seen a £70m bid rejected by the Blues for his signing in 2020, which seems remarkable in hindsight.

Few Blues fans (even considering that celebration) will be unhappy to see him doing well after a testing start to life as a professional, but the fact that he was cashed in for a paltry return merely emphasises what might have been, the perfect homegrown Hazard successor to fire Chelsea back to the top.

Hudson-Odoi was clearly one of the finest young talents that English football had to offer, but despite being the jewel of Cobham's packed academy, fell heavily by the wayside.

He's resurrected his Premier League career with Forest, but, frankly, it doesn't look likely that he will capture and sustain the form that would put him back into conversations concerning Hazard-esque quality.