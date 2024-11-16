Chelsea has been the home to countless elite-level attackers over the years, helping the club transform into one of the biggest names in England and across Europe.

Eden Hazard will go down as one of the most memorable, featuring over 300 times for the Blues, scoring some crucial goals - helping them claim the Premier League title twice during his seven-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian would also make the club a hefty profit in the process, leaving for Real Madrid for a fee in the region of £150m in the summer of 2019 - making them a profit of £118m on their investment from 2012.

Frank Lampard was another who featured at the very top level during the entirety of his time in West London, making just shy of 650 appearances for the Blues, breaking their record and becoming the top scorer in their history with his tally of 211.

The Englishman has since returned to manage the first-team squad on two separate occasions, trying to stabilise the ship in uncertain times such as embargoes and poor on-field performances.

One striker will remain in the hearts of almost all supporters forever after his impact at the club following his out-of-the-blue transfer under José Mourinho.

Didier Drogba’s stats for Chelsea

Didier Drogba will always be remembered for his goalscoring ability with his array of different finishes following his time at the Bridge, scoring 147 times in his 344 appearances for the Blues during a combined 11-year stint in West London.

He joined the club in the summer of 2004 from Ligue 1 side Marseille, with then-manager Mourinho having to convince former owner Roman Abramovich to splash the cash for his signature - with the Ivorian his number one target.

Drogba scored various key goals for the Blues, but his ability to create an opportunity or an opening in front of goal, essentially out of nothing, made him as popular as he was, with the fans adoring him for his efforts.

The now 46-year-old achieved double figures in every season he played in England bar his final one in 2014/15, providing the goals when the side needed them most.

Undoubtedly, his most memorable moment for the club came in the 2012 Champions League, where he scored the crucial equaliser, before scoring the winning penalty in the shootout - cementing himself in the club’s history forever.

It’s now been nine years since his final game for Chelsea, with various managers and behind-the-scenes staff trying to find the club their new version of the African superstar.

However, their attempts are yet to be successful, with one player previously having high hopes upon his move to England.

Chelsea's next Didier Drogba not living up to the hype

Fellow Ivorian David Datro Fofana followed in the footsteps of his compatriot, joining the Blues in an £8.4m deal from Norwegian side Molde back in January 2023.

The striker would make four appearances in the second half of the 2022/23 season, which remain his only appearances for the club to date after his transfer.

His move to the Bridge was an exciting one, with Turkish commentator Hakan Gulec, dubbing the 21-year-old as the “baby Drogba” - a huge heap of pressure that up to now, he’s failed to live up to.

Fofana has since been sent on various loan spells across Europe to allow him to reach his potential and have an opportunity to prove that the comparisons really on in his career were accurate.

Union Berlin and Burnley were the sides who signed the youngster on temporary loans, before returning to West London this summer for pre-season ahead of 2024/25.

However, he wouldn’t get his chance under new boss Enzo Maresca, being shipped on loan to Turkish side Goztepe after a failed move to join Greek outfit AEK Athens.

Fofana's stats on loan at Goztepe (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 6 Goals scored 1 Pass accuracy 71% Dribbles completed 33% Duels won 34% Shots taken 3 Aerials won 48% Stats via FotMob

Given his young age, there’s still a lot of time for Fofana to progress and reach the levels he was credited with before his move to England, but he needs to do so quickly if he is to remain at the Bridge.

Owner Todd Boehly isn’t afraid to axe or sign new players if he feels that an area needs strengthening, with the centre-forward area undoubtedly the one in need of most attention - but Fofana could find himself on the brink if he doesn’t impress this season.