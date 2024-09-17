The last few years have been difficult for Chelsea, failing to climb to the heights the club reached over the last decade.

The Blues won the Champions League back in 2020/21, but fast-forward just three years, and they are on their third different manager, with a huge turnaround in first-team players under the new ownership of Todd Boehly.

Enzo Maresca is the latest manager to lead the club back to the top end of the Premier League table, with the Italian making a whole host of first-team additions during the recent transfer window.

Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho are just two players brought in to try and improve the club’s forward line as they aim to climb the league table in 2024/25 - pushing them back in the right direction after missing out on Champions League qualification last season.

However, neither are on the level of one talent who captured the hearts of many during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard’s time at Chelsea

Winger Eden Hazard joined the Blues as a fresh-faced 21-year-old back in the summer of 2012, joining in a £32m deal from Ligue 1 side Lille.

The Belgian was an unknown quantity upon his move to West London, but he quickly introduced himself to the Chelsea faithful - becoming a fan-favourite during his time at the Bridge.

He made a staggering 62 appearances in all competitions during his first season for Chelsea, registering 30 goals and assists - making an immediate impact after his big-money transfer.

However, that would be the start of his successful career in the Premier League, going on to register 110 goals for the club over a seven-year spell, with his mesmerising close control and dribbling ability catching the eye of the supporters.

Hazard fired a double in the Europa League final triumph over rivals Arsenal - a game that would prove to be his last for the club - before completing a mammoth £150m deal to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

His departure was to be expected after his stellar campaign in 2018/19 which saw him register 31 goal contributions in his 37 league appearances - but the signing of one player with the funds generated from the Belgian’s move allowed the club to land the perfect replacement for the outgoing talent.

The man who was once the perfect Hazard replacement

The January window before Hazard’s departure saw the club fork out £58m for the services of winger Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund before loaning him back to the German side for the remainder of the campaign.

The Belgian’s departure that summer saw the USA international thrown in at the deep end, tasked with being the club’s replacement for the fan-favourite. Sky Sports even posed the question - is Pulisic the new Hazard?

In his first season for the Blues, he demonstrated glimpses of his quality, registering 19 goal contributions in all competitions during his debut campaign for the club.

His stellar campaign in 2019/20 would be his best at the Bridge, rapidly declining in London, registering just one goal and two assists in 2022/23 - which would be his final year in Chelsea blue.

After just four seasons in the Premier League, Pulisic would swap England for Italy, joining AC Milan in a £19m deal - a move that would allow the 25-year-old to kickstart his career.

Christian Pulisic's stats for Chelsea (2019/2023) Season Games Goals Assists 2019/20 34 11 8 2020/21 43 6 4 2021/22 38 8 5 2022/23 30 1 2 Total: 145 26 19 Stats via Transfermarkt

He’s since made 55 appearances for the Serie A side, registering 30 goal contributions in the process - looking to be a bargain at his price tag, with Boehly potentially living to regret the sale of his compatriot.

Whilst he failed to live up to expectations at the Bridge, it was evident he needed time to settle before they could reap the rewards of his talent, something which Milan are now the beneficiary of.

It’s great to see Pulisic reaching his potential, but many Chelsea fans must be wishing it was in their colours, with the American more than capable of being a success in Maresca’s current setup.