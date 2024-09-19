Despite the huge investment in new additions from owner Todd Boehly over recent years, Chelsea still possess one of the very best academies in the Premier League - producing endless talents who either make an impact on the first team.

Levi Colwill is just one example who’s currently thriving under boss Enzo Maresca, featuring in every minute of the first four league outings in the new campaign.

He’s cemented his place at the heart of the Blues’ defence despite being just 21, a real signal of trust placed in him by the club’s boss after his arrival this summer.

Players such as Ruben Lofus-Cheek and Mason Mount both came through the club’s academy, featuring in the first team before making their respective moves to AC Milan and Manchester United in a bid to gain valuable minutes to progress further.

It’s safe to say neither have fully lived up to the expectations they once had after coming through at Cobham, failing to emulate the form of one of their compatriots who captured the hearts of many during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s time at Chelsea

This summer marked 23 years since Chelsea paid £11m for 22-year-old midfielder Frank Lampard - with no supporter predicting how successful he would be during his time at the Bridge.

The youngster quickly became a first-team mainstay for the Blues, featuring in over 20 league matches during each one of his 12 seasons during his time at the club.

He would amass 648 appearances for the club, registering 211 goals from midfield - becoming the club’s record goalscorer in the process - cementing himself as one of the modern-day icons for the Blues.

Lampard won 13 trophies during his time at Chelsea, including three Premier League titles, whilst also being an integral part of the 2011/12 side which claimed the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

The midfielder would eventually leave to join Manchester City on a loan deal back in 2014/15 from New York City FC, with the club tasked with replacing the fan-favourite.

At one point, many predicted one youngster to fill the boots of Lampard, but his journey hasn’t been plain sailing, unfortunately, never living up to the potential he once had during his earlier years.

The player who could’ve been the next Lampard

Academy graduate Lewis Baker once appeared to have the world at his feet given his impressive record as a youngster - once looking destined to be a star for the Blues first-team, with journalist Laurie Whitwell likening him to Lampard back in 2014, due to his 'his prowess from distance, ability to arrive in the box, and composure from the spot.'

His record of 16 goals in 28 appearances for the U21 side during 2013/14 caught the eye of many, with the talent posting phenomenal goalscoring numbers despite being a midfielder - a quality similar to that of Lampard.

Baker’s form at youth level saw him earn his senior debut in the FA Cup victory over Derby County back in 2014 - coming on as a substitute for the remaining seven minutes of the encounter.

However, he never pushed on from his first-team debut, resulting in nine separate loan spells away from Stamford Bridge between 2015 and 2021 - failing to make a single first-team appearance during the six-year period.

Lewis Baker's loan spells away from Chelsea after his first-team debut in 2014 Season Team joined Appearances 2014/15 Sheffield Wednesday 4 2014/15 MK Dons 12 2015/16 Vitesse 34 2016/17 Vitesse 39 2017/18 Middlesbrough 14 2018/19 Leeds United 14 2018/19 Reading 19 2019/20 Fortuna Düsseldorf 9 2020/21 Trabzonspor 36 Stats via Transfermarkt

He massively struggled with injuries too, further preventing him from making more of an impact at the Bridge, but he did feature for a second time in January 2022 - coming off the bench as a second-half substitute in the FA Cup victory over Chesterfield.

The now 29-year-old subsequently left his boyhood club under then-boss Thomas Tuchel - joining Stoke City on a free transfer, bringing his 16-year affiliation with the Blues to a disappointing end.

Given his potential in his early years, it’s a real shame to see a youngster fail to live up to expectations, going down as another player who could’ve been a revelation for Chelsea.

He’s now featuring for Championship side Blackburn Rovers as a 29-year-old who should be in his prime years, but instead he’s still trying to pick up the pieces of a career that could’ve been so different for the former Cobham ace.