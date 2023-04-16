Chelsea lost 2-1 to Brighton on Saturday as Frank Lampard’s winless run as Blues boss continued.

The former midfielder was given the job for a second time prior to the meeting with Wolves a week ago but his record since has been poor.

Graham Potter is now long gone but the football isn’t improving and the team selections are only getting stranger.

The Londoners have now lost three games in a row under Lampard’s stewardship, having scored just once in that time frame.

A woeful record of 30 goals in 31 games shows exactly where they need to improve the most next term, which makes previous business in the transfer window all the more perplexing.

Romelu Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan, Tammy Abraham has already been sold to Roma, and the divisive Timo Werner is now thriving back in Germany.

How has Werner played since leaving Chelsea?

The striker has been hugely impressive after moving back to Leipzig where he recently took his Bundesliga tally to 100 strikes this weekend.

Typically, on a day where Chelsea were lacking cutting edge and finesse, the German came up with a goal-of-the-season contender against Augsburg, having scored twice in the same game.

Kevin Kampl sent a looping ball forward into the path of the 27-year-old who took one touch to set himself 20 yards or so from goal before unleashing a thunderous volley into the back of the net.

It was the type of ruthlessness that Chelsea fans have simply been crying out for of late, with Werner sending a timely reminder of his qualities.

That took the £171k-per-week forward's tally for the campaign to 16, seven more than the Stamford Bridge outfit’s top scorer in Kai Havertz.

The reaction to the goal was one of disdain from most Chelsea supporters. You can check out some of the best from social media below...

Some supporters seemed to think they should have cashed in on Havertz instead...

While another aimed the blame at fellow German, Thomas Tuchel, for even offloading him in the first place...