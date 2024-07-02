Chelsea are set to make a decision over signing a £42 million star who's impressed club scouts with his performances at Euro 2024, and it is believed he's even caught the eye of Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Chelsea targeting another senior defender after Tosin Adarabioyo

The free transfer of Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham kickstarted Chelsea's summer transfer window, and the experienced Premier League defender could do wonders to fill the void left by Thiago Silva's departure.

Silva re-joined boyhood club Fluminense on a Bosman deal, following the expiry of his Chelsea contract - coming after four faithful years at Stamford Bridge where he stayed long past his first one-year deal in 2020.

The veteran was an ever-present at the heart of Chelsea's back line, and stood out as an important member of their 2021 Champions League-winning squad. While Chelsea sealed a quick deal for Tosin, it is believed that Todd Boehly could look to bring in another senior defender after the Englishman.

Thiago Silva's best Premier League games for Chelsea last season Match Rating (WhoScored) Chelsea 5-0 West Ham 8.17 Fulham 0-2 Chelsea 7.53 Chelsea 6-0 Everton 7.48 Sheffield United 2-2 Chelsea 7.48 Chelsea 3-2 Brighton 7.46

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign defender Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors, but the 19-year-old is seen as one for the future and not an immediate central defensive upgrade for Enzo Maresca's first team. The Argentine will also be loaned back to Boca for at least six more months before making the move to west London.

Bearing this in mind, Chelsea employees are still scouring the market for potential new centre-back opportunities. An interesting name, who is currently attracting a lot of interest, is Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The 22-year-old was a major plus point for Italy at Euro 2024 following some impressive performances, with 2006 World Cup winner Gianluca Zambrotta calling some of his showings at the tournament "extraordinary".

Chelsea set to make decision over signing Calafiori this summer

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are set to decide over signing Calafiori, after the Serie A starlet left Cobham scouts impressed with his performances at the Euros.

“Italy of course are now out of the Euros after losing 2-0 to Switzerland on Saturday, and Chelsea’s scouts are now compiling their reports and a decision will be made as to whether the club push to try and sign him this summer," wrote Phillips on his Substack.

“Chelsea scouts have been impressed with his performances at the Euros, is what SPTC sources are initially hearing back. But we are unsure as of now whether they will be pushing to sign him or not.”

Rumoured to command a price tag of around £42 million, he won't come cheap, and it is believed Real Madrid are among the many suitors for Calafiori as well.