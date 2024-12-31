There is little debate that Cole Palmer has been one of the best players in the Premier League since his £40m move from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, with his former employers undoubtedly regretting their decision to sell him.

The 22-year-old has registered 34 goals and 17 assists in his 54 outings in the league, helping propel Enzo Maresca’s side to serious Champions League contenders in the process.

Chelsea currently sit in fourth place, just a couple of points behind second-placed Nottingham Forest, with Palmer undoubtedly a huge reason behind their rapid progress under the Italian since his appointment.

The Englishman’s ability to either create an opportunity out of nothing for himself or his teammates is a huge asset to have within the side, with such quality massively boosting their ambitions of returning to a top four finish.

However, he could be partnered by another player in the final third in January, as the hierarchy target added reinforcements as the season enters its final few months.

Chelsea in talks over January move for £76m star

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Chelsea are set to hold talks with PSG over a potential move for striker Randal Kolo Muani over a potential January move.

The 26-year-old is free to leave the Ligue 1 outfit this winter, with Arsenal and Manchester United just two sides who have previously been touted with a move for the France international.

Kolo Muani, who cost a whopping £76m from German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023, has only started two league outings in 2024/25, opening the door for a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

The report doesn’t mention whether any deal would be a loan or permanent, but that the club are admirers of his versatility in the final third, with the current French contingent in West London also a potential factor.

Any deal could allow the Blues to land their own version of a world-beater who has often caught the eye with his own performances over recent years across Europe.

Why Kolo Muani could be Chelsea’s own Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé has been one of Europe’s’ leading stars over a number of years, scoring countless goals for club and country after bursting onto the scene as a teenager.

The Frenchman scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final back in 2022, before notching 44 goals in 48 appearances for PSG last campaign, leading to a free transfer to join Real Madrid after his contract expired.

He’s already wasted no time in making an immediate impact in Spain, scoring 14 times in 24 appearances - cementing himself as one of the most dangerous attackers in world football.

Kolo Muani, who’s been dubbed a “superstar” by former German talent Lothar Matthäus, was lucky enough to star alongside the 26-year-old during their time together in Paris, with FBref ranking the Chelsea-linked attacker as one of the most similar wingers to Mbappé based on their figures from the 2023/24 Ligue 1 campaign.

When delving into their respective stats, the striker matched or bettered the current Real Madrid man in numerous key areas, highlighting what a phenomenal addition he would be to Maresca’s side in January.

How Kolo Muani & Mbappé compare for PSG in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Kolo Muani Mbappé Games played 28 29 Minutes played 1421 2158 Goals + assists 12 34 Goal per shot on target 0.54 0.42 Shot-on-target accuracy 48% 45% Attempted take-ons 5.5 5.5 Key passes 1.65 1.67 Shot-creating actions 3.23 4.04 Stats via FBref

Mbappé may have massively outscored Kolo Muani, but the former Frankfurt man did post a better goal per shot on target rate, demonstrating his clinical nature when an opportunity fell his way - something which the Blues have desperately lacked in recent times.

He also managed to direct more of his efforts on target, whilst also matching the explosive attacker for attempted take-ons and key passes per 90 minutes, which could see him operate in wide areas as well as centrally should he make the move to West London.

Such figures are evidence of how big a deal for the French attacker could be to Chelsea’s top-four ambitions come the end of the season in May.

His ability to direct his efforts on goal could be perfect for the skill set of Palmer, who as a result, could bolster his already impressive assist tally with the potential arrival of Kolo Muani.