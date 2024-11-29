Chelsea are apparently ready to attempt offering around £80 million for a "quick" star who's already scored four goals against them in total, with Enzo Maresca's side keen to snap up an old enemy.

Chelsea in market for new striker despite Nicolas Jackson heroics

Maresca has not only guided his new team through a very promising start to this Premier League campaign, but the Italian has also managed to take Nicolas Jackson's form to new heights.

The Senegal international was criticised last season and there were concerns over whether the raw attacker was ready to lead Chelsea's forward line, but these doubts are being firmly put to bed so far.

Jackson is keeping France international Christopher Nkunku out of the starting line-up with his displays - having scored seven goals across 13 appearances in all competitions this season - with Maresca also praising the former Villarreal star for his rise to the occasion.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22

“He is helping us a lot in the way we want to play,” he told TNT Sports.

“He’s doing fantastic. Everyone at the beginning, no one expected this from Nico. Goals, assists, the way we want to press, he’s always aggressive, always there, he’s doing fantastic.”

However, that hasn't stopped BlueCo from weighing up the possibility of signing a new striker as soon as January.

Reliable journalist Simon Phillips recently suggested that Chelsea signing a centre-forward in the winter is a real possibility, with Ipswich Town star Liam Delap among many interesting names on Maresca's transfer radar.

Another widely-linked target is Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, amid the Magpies' trouble in tying him down with a new contract at St. James' Park.

Chelsea are well aware of the Sweden international's quality, given he's bagged three goals against them in four top-flight games since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad, not to mention one in the Carabao Cup as well.

Chelsea ready to try £80 million bid for Newcastle star Alexander Isak

According to CaughtOffside, Eddie Howe's side will demand in excess of £100 million for their star number nine, but Chelsea are ready to try offering £80 million for Isak regardless.

They describe him as "one of the main names to watch" on the striker market next year, with Newcastle fans putting on a magnificent display of decoration in support of Isak remaining at the club when they lost to West Ham last weekend.

Interestingly, Chelsea pundit Jason Cundy correctly predicted that he would one day be worth £100 million, back when Isak first joined Newcastle in 2022.

“He’s still got a bit of growing to do, there’s still going to be that expectancy to put a bit of bulk on his upper body," said Cundy on talkSPORT.

“He’s so quick, you saw his footwork tonight. This kid could be as good as he wants to be, I genuinely believe that. He had a bit of a strange season last year at Sociedad. There were a lot of teams sniffing around him after the Euros last year.

“That’s where he really did catch the eye. I’ve followed his career and he had a bad season last year. His numbers weren’t great, but he will be a sound investment. We saw last night what this kid is capable of. Newcastle have got a really good player. There will be bids coming in.

“I think in years to come he will be worth £100m.”