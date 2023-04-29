Todd Boehly is reportedly eyeing up a move for French defender Castello Lukeba this summer as he looks to add yet another defender to the Chelsea squad ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Castello Lukeba to Chelsea?

According to French news outlet L’Equipe, Chelsea made a £38m bid for the defender last summer which was unsuccessful, but they could reignite their interest in the Lyon starlet during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old is also in the process of changing agents and this could give further indication that a potential move could be on the cards relatively soon, with the Stamford Bridge outfit looking as though they could be leading the charge.

Could Castello Lukeba replace Thiago Silva at Chelsea?

The Blues are no strangers to signing defenders from French teams, with Silva, Benoit Badiashile and Malo Gusto all arriving from Ligue 1 over the last few seasons, and it looks as though this theme could continue as they aim to sign Lukeba.

Silva is fast approaching 39 years of age, and although he has a contract until 2024, Chelsea will require an heir to the Brazilian sooner rather than later.

He has won the Champions League during his spell in London and has made over 100 appearances for the side since joining in 2020, becoming a mainstay at the heart of the defence.

Lukeba could be the ideal replacement for the 38-year-old however as he has significantly impressed since making his breakthrough at Lyon in 2021 and his future certainly looks bright.

Indeed, the 6 foot titan was described as a “really sharp young player” and a “big prospect” by journalist Josh Bunting in 2021 just as he was making an impression, and he has really stepped up this season.

The youngster is adept at playing out from the back, holding a 90% pass success rate across 30 Ligue 1 matches this term, while averaging 77.7 touches proves he is comfortable on the ball and is always looking to make things happen from the back.

He has managed to win 51% of his total duels and also made 2.7 clearances and one tackle per game, showcasing his physicality, with that standout form ensuring that he is now said to be worth around £31m, according to CIES Football Observatory.

Silva won't be around forever and Boehly will be prepared to make some moves this summer in order to find a suitable heir to his throne. In Lukeba, Chelsea could strike gold.