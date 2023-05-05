Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi in the summer transfer window, and the Morocco international could be the man to replace the ageing Cesar Azpilicueta at Stamford Bridge.

Could Chelsea sign Hakimi?

According to Football Insider, both Chelsea and Manchester United are prepared to move for the 24-year-old defender ahead of next season after the Ligue 1 champions made it clear that they are open to offers for the former Real Madrid man.

It was suggested by the same outlet late last month that £60m would be enough to prise Hakimi away from the Parc des Princes this summer, with the Blues still said to be keen on signing him after missing out back in 2021.

Christophe Galtier's side are said to be frustrated at their lack of success in the Champions League and are planning a major rebuild, which could see regular starters such as Hakimi leave.

However, the latest report suggests that it is Manchester United who currently lead the race to sign the defender, given that he would prefer a side playing Champions League football next season - while Todd Boehly could be forced to sell before he buys next summer due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

If he could be tempted into a move to Stamford Bridge, it could allow the Blues to finally get rid of club stalwart Azpilicueta, with the 33-year-old having struggled immensely in recent performances - with an own goal against Brentford and a horrible first half against Arsenal in midweek.

Could Chelsea ditch Azpilicueta for Hakimi?

Although the Spaniard is something of a club icon at Chelsea having made over 500 appearances since arriving from Marseille, it seems clear now that the 33-year-old is way past his best.

While he is contracted for another year until 2024, the potential arrival of Hakimi, as well as Malo Gusto and Reece James, would surely leave little room for the veteran defender at Stamford Bridge.

This season has seen the PSG man, who earns £247k per week, contribute an impressive four goals and three assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances, averaging a strong 6.91 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Azpilicueta meanwhile, has averaged a mediocre 6.52 rating for his displays in the Premier League, with no goals or assists to his name.

The Moroccan has also averaged far more tackles (2 vs 1.5), key passes (1.2 vs 0.5) and dribbles (0.9 vs 0.3) per game than the Chelsea man, so could be a big upgrade next season.

With Boehly wanting to oversee a youthful revolution at Stamford Bridge, it makes a lot of sense to swap an ageing has-been such as Azpilicueta for an exciting younger talent such as Hakimi, who was described as an "extraordinary" player by Brazilian legend Ronaldo during his time at Inter.