Chelsea are growing in confidence of being able to beat the competition in the summer to the potential signing of Victor Osimhen.

How much will Victor Osimhen cost?

It has been a season to forget for Chelsea with Todd Boehly's arrival seeing the club potentially set for their worst Premier League finish since 1996.

Tuesday night's game against Real Madrid saw the Blues knocked out of the Champions League leaving only pride to play for in the Premier League in their remaining games.

Chelsea's shortcomings have not been through a lack of financial backing with the American overseeing a stunning amount of money spent on improving their squad this season.

However, it has clearly not had the desired effect with the west London side sat slumped in 11th spot of the Premier League table and without a win in their last seven league games.

The upcoming summer will provide Boehly with another opportunity to add to his squad and it seems as if a new striker could be on the radar.

Indeed, speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has claimed the Blues are eyeing a potential summer swoop for Napoli's €130m-€150m-rated (£114m-£132m) Osimhen:

(4:55) "I think Victor Osimhen will be that marquee signing for Chelsea and we were talking off-pod about all the issues Chelsea have, but I think a lot of ills will be cured by Osimhen. I think he'll come in, he'll be that number nine, you can build a team around him.

"I don't see how Chelsea get outbid by anyone for Osimhen. You know, he's been linked to Bayern Munich. He's been to Manchester United, from what I understand, I don't think Chelsea will be beaten for him. I think they'll go to €150m (£132m) for him if they have to."

"I think Osimhen and Chelsea is a complete no-brainer. And they're confident about getting him."

Could Osimhen solve Chelsea's issues?

It has been a season to forget for a number of reasons at Stamford Bridge but none more so than their lack of potency in front of goal.

Only five other teams in the Premier League have scored fewer goals than the Blues this season (30) with Manchester City having scored well over double that of the Londoners.

These struggles can be seen through their top scorers list with Kai Havertz (9) closely followed by Raheem Sterling (7) but then a huge gap to the next top scorers with three players all on three goals.

"It's one of the biggest mysteries of all time – how can you spend £500m and hardly bring a player in who's going to influence the goal-scoring department?" Michael Owen told BT Sport on Tuesday.

However, could Osimhen be that man to come in and change the narrative for Chelsea next season?

The Nigerian striker has certainly impressed this season in Serie A with 21 goals from his 24 appearances in the league and a further five goals in the Champions League (via Transfermarkt).

To put that into perspective, the striker has only scored four fewer goals this season than Chelsea have managed in their Premier League campaign.

Presenter Stephen Howson has hailed the £91k-per-week striker as a "monster" and that is evident having returned a better shot/goal ratio (0.21) than Harry Kane has this season (0.18) (via FBref).