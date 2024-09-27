Chelsea, and chairman Todd Boehly by extension, could now give the green light to sell a "complete" player at half price - according to a new report this week.

Chelsea players who could leave in 2025

A few members of Enzo Maresca's squad have been linked with Stamford Bridge exits at the turn of the year, as on-lookers now begin to get an idea of the players destined for bit-part roles and those who will be central to the club's plans.

Maresca's era in charge at Chelsea has started off in fine fashion. Indeed, the Blues boast three wins from their opening five Premier League matches, with their only defeat coming at the hands of English champions Man City on the opening weekend.

Since that defeat, Chelsea have put Wolves and West Ham to the sword, and were unlucky not to beat Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw after dominating the vast majority of that game in terms of chances created.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (home) September 28 Nottingham Forest (home) October 6 Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3

Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Levi Colwill and other players are showcasing exactly why they're getting the nod from Maresca on a weekly basis, but other Chelsea stars have proved more unfortunate in that regard.

Axel Disasi was hauled off just past the hour mark during Chelsea's win at Bournemouth, after being given a chance by Maresca in a makeshift right-back role to fill in for the injured Reece James and Malo Gusto.

The Frenchman has endured a tough time overall at Chelsea since joining from Monaco in a £39 million deal, and it is believed that Chelsea are ready to consider offers for Disasi as a result.

Meanwhile, uncertainty also surrounds the future of £89 million winger Mykhailo Mudryk. The Ukraine international is struggling to justify his mammoth price tag from 2023 and reports claim that Chelsea could allow Mudryk to leave in January if his form doesn't improve on a consistent basis.

Centre-back Benoit Badiashile is in a similar situation at Cobham, with an update on his future coming from Italy this week.

Chelsea could sell Badiashile for half his price

As per Inter Live, Chelsea could decide to sell Badiashile for half his initial price, with Inter Milan considering a move for the 23-year-old who Boehly and co signed from Monaco for £35 million in January last year.

The France international has played 36 games across all competitions for Chelsea in total, even scoring two goals in that time, but that hasn't been enough for Maresca to deem him untouchable.

"I think he was prepared for this two years ago," said former AS Monaco assistant coach Joao Tralhao to Sky Sports when Badiashile first joined Chelsea.

"Playing in such a demanding league, probably the best in the world, you need quality and experience. He has that and he will be one of the most important players at Chelsea in the coming years.

"He is going to one of the world's biggest clubs and a defender there needs certain qualities. But Badiashile is excellent. He is very strong in the air and in the duels. He can read the game because he is intelligent. He is a very good defender on the floor and in the air. I do not have any doubts that he will succeed in the Premier League.

"He is the complete defender."