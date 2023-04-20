Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer and the Brazilian's potential arrival at Stamford Bridge could see Todd Boehly finally ditch Hakim Ziyech.

Could Chelsea sign Raphinha this summer?

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Chelsea have rekindled their interest in the forward having missed out on him to Barcelona only last summer after an impressive two seasons with Leeds United.

Boehly has already spent an eye-watering amount of money on new players at Chelsea and is blessed with a plethora of wide options at Stamford Bridge, but none of those wingers have stepped up to aid the Blues amid their barren run of form in front of goal.

With Chelsea having managed just 30 goals in 31 top-flight fixtures so far this campaign, attacking additions seem likely this summer and in Raphinha, the west London outfit would be signing a player they know can cut it in England.

In two years at Elland Road, the Brazil international would notch 17 goals and 12 assists in the Premier League, which saw him earn a £55m move to La Liga giants Barcelona last summer, despite heavy interest from the Blues.

During his time in Yorkshire, the £212k-per-week wide man would earn a huge amount of praise from former teammate Daniel James.

He said: "He’s a magician. He’s always been a great player – I played against him at United and he was always great – but he’s improved so much.

"He fully deserved his Brazilian call-up and I think since he got it, he’s pushed on even more, he’s even more confident. He can do absolutely anything on the pitch. It’s great playing with him."

Raphinha's debut campaign in Spain has produced six goals and four assists in 27 La Liga appearances with a WhoScored average rating of 7.02, which is more goal contributions and a better average rating than any of the attackers in Chelsea's squad.

Could Raphinha replace Ziyech at Chelsea?

As a left-footed right-winger, the 26-year-old would surely be an heir for wantaway wide man Hakim Ziyech, who has endured a nightmare spell at Stamford Bridge and was denied a loan move away in January after his move to PSG collapsed at the last minute.

The Morocco international has, in the words of Emmanuel Petit, looked "miserable" since the World Cup and has no goals and just one assist in his 14 Premier League appearances this season, with a woeful 6.44 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

The 30-year-old has never lived up to the form he showed at Ajax and will surely be a prime candidate to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

A replacement will be required but Boehly could look to fix that problem by bringing in Raphinha as his direct heir.