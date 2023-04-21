Todd Boehly has shown that he has no problem with shelling out huge fees on new players as he looks to turn Chelsea into one of the top sides in Europe, but the American must avoid another transfer disaster with Joao Felix.

How has Felix performed at Chelsea so far?

Chelsea signed the Portugal international on loan from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, with the Blues paying a £10m loan fee as well as the forward's wages in order to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Boehly was desperate to add attacking quality at Chelsea given the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling had struggled for form in the first half of the season, with the two experienced attackers managing just five goals and two assists between them in the Premier League so far this campaign.

Felix arrived with a big reputation despite never really living up to his potential in Madrid, notching just 34 goals and 18 assists in 131 appearances following a £113m switch from Benfica in 2019.

Sadly, he has shown little to prove that he would be a worthwhile signing at Chelsea this summer, with the 23-year-old unable to turn the Blues' goalscoring woes around, with just two goals and zero assists in his 11 Premier League outings thus far.

WhoScored has awarded the versatile attacker a disappointing 6.68/10 rating for his performances in the top flight, and that sees him ranked as the 11th-best performer in Frank Lampard's squad, which again suggests that he would not be worth signing on a permanent basis this summer given his price tag.

It is perhaps understandable that Felix has struggled so much when you consider that the Blues have managed just 30 goals in 31 Premier League fixtures this season, but the former Benfica man has been one of the most culpable strikers, as he has averaged 3.3 shots per game - the most of anyone in Chelsea's squad.

Should Chelsea sign Felix permanently?

He has an expected goals ratio of 3.6 goals in the Premier League, which suggests that he is also guilty of missing big chances, and the Blues cannot afford to be so wasteful in front of goal again next season if they want to re-establish themselves as a top-four club.

Frank Leboeuf was less than impressed with the Portuguese forward's performance in the 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu when speaking on ESPN.

He said (via BeSoccer): "Some [Chelsea] players did well, but most of them switched off, I'd say. What happened to Joao Felix today? It was not a derby between Atletico and Real Madrid. It was Chelsea. Yet he disappeared."

Considering the 23-year-old could set Boehly back around a reported £125m this summer, we think the American must focus his attentions elsewhere and ensure that he spends his money wisely, or else risk another disastrous season.