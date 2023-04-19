It seems clear that whoever takes over at Chelsea in the summer has a huge job on their hands if they are going to transform the Blues back into challengers at the top of the Premier League.

The decision to appoint Frank Lampard as an interim manager has certainly not paid off after four defeats from four, which has left the west London outfit languishing in 11th position in the top flight, with no trophies to compete for.

The millions spent by Todd Boehly has not produced the expected results, while his gamble on Graham Potter did not pay off, which has left the American with a significant decision to make in the summer if he wants to restore Chelsea to their former glory.

If he wants to build for the long term, then former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann could be the ideal man to take over from Potter at Stamford Bridge.

What's the latest on Chelsea's interest in Nagelsmann?

In a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones provided his thoughts on the potential appointment of Nagelsmann at Stamford Bridge.

He wrote: "Sources have explained how Nagelsmann is seen as an improved version of Graham Potter and that Chelsea believe his style of coaching could mean that groundwork already put in over past months is less likely to be abandoned under his leadership.

"They have put in work too to understand exactly why his Bayern Munich reign did not work out and learnings at this moment suggest they do not feel the reasons would impact on them if he took charge of Chelsea.

"Managing so many personalities and egos is a potential problem in this situation and as part of the process Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley have been undertaking key conversations around recruiting a manager that can handle this.

Would Nagelsmann get Chelsea back to their best?

Nagelsmann would certainly arrive at Chelsea with a big reputation, having first taken Hoffenheim to the Champions League before the age of 30, which saw him described as a "genius" by the Athletic's Raphael Honigstein.

The 35-year-old averaged 1.53 points per game in his time at Hoffenheim, before steering RB Leipzig to a hugely impressive 1.94 points per game in his time with the Bundesliga outfit.

That remarkably saw the club leapfrog perennial runners-up, Borussia Dortmund, into second place in the German top flight, suggesting he knows how to get the best from his players.

This earned him a move to Bayern and despite him averaging a phenomenal 2.31 points per game there, he was sacked earlier this year.

Nagelsmann had achieved great things again in Munich, leading the German powerhouse to the top of the league and a Champions League quarter-final.

Given Potter mustered just 1.42 points per game at Chelsea, it definitely seems fair to suggest that Nagelsmann would be an improved version of the Englishman, with his attacking style and youth policy - something seen at Leipzig - also making him an ideal target for Boehly who has invested so heavily in the stars of tomorrow.

Thus, if the German is given time to adjust to Premier League football and is able to trim the squad accordingly, then he could be the ideal man to get the best out of the incredible players Chelsea have at their disposal.

He has already proven in Germany he can do exactly that; it's now time to transfer and hone those skills in English football.