Chelsea have internally 'spoken about' Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti potentially becoming Blues manager, says CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs.

Who have Chelsea got on their shortlist?

According to The Independent, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino are serious contenders to take over at Stamford Bridge and have made the final four of their managerial shortlist.

Julian Nagelsmann was also believed to be in the running to succeed Graham Potter permanently; however, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that he had pulled out of the race, stating on Twitter:

"Julian Nagelsmann has now withdrawn from the race to become the new Chelsea head coach — it looks like it’s his final decision. German coach is said to be no longer available after multiple round of talks. Nagelsmann was top candidate for the job."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is also a surprise candidate for the role and has cropped up as an outsider on the list of candidates to become Chelsea's new head coach, as per The Guardian.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has also claimed that Napoli boss Spalletti is one to watch, saying on Twitter: “For the Blues, let’s keep an eye also on Spalletti."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, reporter Jacobs said: "Luciano Spalletti is another name that has been spoken about. But at the moment, he's fully focused on Napoli and winning the Scudetto, and is not necessarily attainable, therefore, to approach or speak to at this point. So Chelsea do want to move in the coming weeks to get that name.

"Because even if that name starts next season, they still want to lock down the name, which helps stabilise the club. And then there's a name that they can take in the coming weeks into the transfer market ahead of the window opening which is important as well. But this has always been about Chelsea not rushing."

Who should Chelsea appoint as manager?

Chelsea have endured a disastrous Premier League campaign in 2022/23 and sit in the bottom half of the table with only seven matches left to play.

Caretaker boss Frank Lampard has also been unable to steady the ship in west London since taking over from Potter, losing his first four matches in charge at Stamford Bridge.

That leaves the question of who Chelsea should appoint as manager and who is likely to have the best chance of turning their fortunes around. On the one hand, Spalletti has certainly caught the attention of many around Europe this season, leading Napoli to within one victory and a Lazio defeat away from officially being crowned Serie A champions.

The 64-year-old's preference to play on the front foot would impress Chelsea supporters; nevertheless, his lack of any Premier League experience may turn some towards other potential candidates.

And his style of play in Serie A has seen him hailed as a "genius" by his star striker Victor Osimhen.

Former Spurs boss Pochettino has plenty of experience in the English top-flight due to his time in north London. His ability to nurture young talent is also likely to appeal to the masses as Chelsea look to develop their youthful squad in the coming years.

Other contenders also have distinctive qualities; however, the Blues may elect to turn to a household name to get The Bridge rocking again. Either way, it will be an interesting few weeks ahead as we get closer to knowing who the new Chelsea boss will be.