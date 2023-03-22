Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is believed to be keen to ensure Mason Mount does not leave Stamford Bridge in the summer amid concerns over his future.

What's the latest with Mason Mount?

The 24-year-old Chelsea midfielder could potentially be headed for the exit doors in London in the summer, with the England international failing to agree to terms on a new deal.

Other Premier League clubs are believed to have been put on red alert after hearing the news with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United as possible suitors for the midfielder.

Mount now only has one year remaining on his deal with the Blues, meaning this is the last summer window within which Boehly will be able to cash in on the Englishman if he does not sign a new contract.

And speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has claimed there are some major issues which will need to be resolved if Boehly is to get his wish ahead of the summer:

"It's about the length of deal. It's not really about the money, from what I'm told, but also it's about the future project and Mount needs to feel right about it.

"Chelsea are desperate for him to stay. Todd Boehly does not want to lose him - let's get this right - he doesn't want to lose him; a lot of the Chelsea hierarchy don't."

Should Chelsea give in to Mount's demands?

It has not been the easiest of seasons for Mount at Stamford Bridge, with the 24-year-old having struggled to find his best form in front of goal.

Having made 23 appearances - 20 of those from the starting XI - Mount has only been able to provide the Blues with a return of three goals and two assists (via Transfermarkt).

And on the back of this poor output, it does feel as if some of the leverage which Mount may have previously had in contract talks may have lessened.

Perhaps this will offer Boehly an opportunity to prove just how much he wants to keep Mount at the club with the money not necessarily being the issue for the midfielder.

Having said that, Mount has recently added to his agent network ahead of the summer, which would suggest he is seriously considering a potential departure.

The Blues are certainly not struggling for options in Mount's position should he leave.

However, they would be losing a homegrown talent, and that is something this side seriously struggles with. As a result, this is a situation Chelsea must address in some form as they seek to meet the quotas set by the various competitions they play in.