Todd Boehly is "prepared to sell" Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher despite the fact that Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep the player at Stamford Bridge next season, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Gallagher leaving Chelsea?

Considering just how many players have left the Blues this summer, it has come as something of a surprise that Gallagher is still at Stamford Bridge.

While he did feature readily for Chelsea last season, making 35 Premier League appearances under three separate managers, the indefatigable midfielder struggled to make a significant impact in an underperforming side.

Given the ruthlessness of Chelsea's summer rebuild, allowing the likes of Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Kai Havertz to leave the club, there was an expectation that Gallagher would have been one of those moved on to help the Blues recoup some funds.

However, Pochettino's arrival has altered things significantly, and it is believed that the new Chelsea boss is eager to keep Gallagher at Stamford Bridge next season.

Chelsea's hierarchy have a different opinion, however, and they would be prepared to sell the midfielder this summer despite Pochettino's high opinion of the 23-year-old, according to journalist Jacobs.

Talking directly to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated: "Gallagher's perspective is that he's a Chelsea player and he wants to fight for his place. But Pochettino and the Chelsea board still need to get the squad size down.

"Whereas Pochettino quite likes Gallagher and he is not necessarily the first name out of the players that Chelsea need to resolve, I think the Chelsea board would have a slightly different perspective and would be prepared to sell Gallagher for the right price.

"There's a few moving parts here. There's a football decision to be made and Gallagher is quite happy to fight for his place after getting a lot of pre-season minutes. There's the Pochettino perspective and he has been very impressed by Gallagher. He said that during the American tour."

He added: "But if the right number is hit in terms of an offer, I think the Chelsea board would be prepared to sell him."

Chelsea recently rejected a £40m bid from West Ham United for the midfielder which suggests that perhaps Boehly is willing to support Pochettino's decision to keep Gallagher at the club for the 2023/24 campaign.

However, as Jacobs suggests, an improved West Ham bid may be too tempting to turn down, especially as Chelsea look to fund a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Gallagher's current contract runs until 2025 and the England international will be hopeful of reviving his Chelsea career under Pochettino's guidance.

How good is Gallagher?

Gallagher usually operates as a number eight for Chelsea, making it important that he can contribute effectively to both attacking and defensive phases of play.

Gallagher's attacking impact was not as eye-catching as his defensive work last season. He did score three goals and register one assist in the Premier League, a total that put him in the top 36% of midfielders in the competition.

When comparing Gallagher to other midfielders in the Premier League last campaign, it is clear that he is in the right positions to contribute to Chelsea's attack but lacks some of the composure necessary to score and assist more.

While averaging 1.55 shots per game, these shots come from an average distance of 17.9 yards from goal. These lower-reward efforts from the edge of the area perhaps demonstrate why his goal tally is not higher, highlighting the need for Gallagher to make more productive runs into the penalty area to find shooting angles - something he showcased his ability to do during his loan spell with Crystal Palace.

Defensively, however, Gallagher can be very productive. Per 90 last season in the Premier League he averaged 1.83 tackles won (top ten percent of midfielders), 2.28 blocks (top four percent) and 0.58 tackles in the attacking third (top three percent), the latter showing his capacity to instigate the press.

Depending on what responsibilities Pochettino offers Gallagher, the midfielder still has the potential to develop into a top box-to-box midfielder.