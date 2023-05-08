Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi over a potential move for Neymar, French football expert Julien Laurens has claimed.

What's going on with Neymar?

The Brazil superstar is set to leave PSG this summer, having been targeted by the club's fans, who called for him to depart the French capital.

In what has been an injury-hit campaign, he has 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games, and the 31-year-old would be a statement signing for anyone.

Speaking on ESPN FC (5.30), Laurens claimed that Chelsea are in talks over a potential deal for the attacker, even though they will not be playing European football next season.

"We know that Todd Boehly has had meetings already with the Al-Khelaifi to talk about Neymar, talking about the possibility of bringing him to Stamford Bridge next season," he stated.

"I don't think this is a strategy from Newcastle to go and get someone like Neymar, their strategies in recruitment have been very different despite the money that they have.

"For Chelsea. however, the bling-bling has been the strategy, that's what they want. So I think Neymar on that point would fit well."

Could Neymar solve Chelsea's problems?

Although he is still prolific in front of goal, Neymar, who has been described as a "special talent," may not solve Chelsea's issues in attack.

Chelsea have already invested a large sum of money in left-winger Mykhailo Mudryk, and Neymar's arrival could block the Ukrainian's pathway to the team.

The Blues have struggled all season, scoring just 34 times in 34 matches, and as he is not an out-and-out striker, Neymar may not be the striker Chelsea need to lead the line.

If Chelsea keep loanee Joao Felix, then they will have two expensive, younger players in Neymar's favoured positions, and signing the Brazilian on a big-money deal would not solve their other issues.

On a wage of around £955k-per-week, he would cost the club a huge amount of money during a time when they need to cut costs, with an inflated squad that needs trimming as well as a lack of Champions League revenue.

At 31, Neymar would be a short-term signing, and whilst his arrival would be a huge statement, his poor injury record would likely mean Chelsea get little value for money, and given that other areas of the team need investment, it is a signing that they should avoid.