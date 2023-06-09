A Chelsea fan has serenaded American owner Todd Boehly having been left excited by the recent managerial appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.

What's the latest on Todd Boehly and Chelsea?

Back in May 2021, the 49-year-old billionaire led a consortium which completed a £4.25bn takeover of the Blues, ending Roman Abramovich's 19-year ownership of the club.

While some may have expected a period of calmness to follow under the new ownership as they adapted to life owning a Premier League club, quite the opposite has happened.

Indeed, from that moment up until the end of the most recent January transfer window, Chelsea have spent a reported £556m on transfer under Boehly and more will no doubt be spent in the coming weeks and months.

What's more, Thomas Tuchel was fired, as was his replacement Graham Potter, while Frank Lampard was questionably reappointed in a disastrous spell as interim boss - and now Pochettino has been handed the reins.

The Argentinian has a big job on his hands as he looks to steady the ship that sunk all the way down to 12th in the Premier League last season.

At least, though, it seems some supporters are more than excited for the new era and have high hopes for what Pochettino can achieve at Stamford Bridge.

In footage circulated on Twitter, a fan in Riyadh – the capital of Saudi Arabia – sang to Boehly and then told the American that Chelsea will win the league with their new head coach.

What is the Benoit Badiashile song at Chelsea?

Despite all the chaos and disappointment that has swept over Stamford Bridge since the 49-year-old arrived, this fan was delighted to meet the club's owner.

He even sang a terrace song: "Todd Boehly went to France in a Lamborghini, brought us back a centre-back, Benoit Badiashile!"

The supporter then said: "I promise you Todd, that we're going to get the league with Mauricio Pochettino," to which Boehly replied: "Yes, Pochettino is going to be great."

All in all, it seems as though there certainly are high expectations for Pochettino to bring back the glory days to Chelsea. Only time will tell whether the Argentinian will deliver, or end up suffering the same fate as Tuchel and Potter.