Chelsea's Todd Boehly will be going into the summer transfer window with the priority of signing a new striker and a new midfielder.

Who will Chelsea sign this summer?

A striker is one of the areas in that Chelsea are in desperate need of addressing this summer with their current striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang barely playing under Graham Potter.

And another midfielder is also believed to be on the American's radar - specifically, a number six - with a number of options already linked.

This comes just a matter of months after Chelsea spent £106.8m on the Argentine sensation Enzo Fernandez during the January transfer window.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about the plans at Stamford Bridge for their summer spending:

"From what I understand, Chelsea have among top priorities a new midfielder. They want a new No 6 in the midfield; for sure, this is something that was already in the plan months ago.

"And for sure, Chelsea will go for a midfielder in the summer, but also important to mention a central striker. Chelsea will be in the market for a new striker."

Do Chelsea need to spend big in the summer?

Chelsea's spending this season has been well-reported with the American leading the Blues to a stunning expenditure of well over half a billion.

And it seems as if there are still holes in this side which are needing to be addressed in the summer.

The Blues have struggled this season massively and currently sit 11 points off the top four with just over 10 games to go in the season.

A lot of their struggles can certainly be accredited to their struggles in front of goal, with the Blues having only scored 27 times, which is 22 fewer than Tottenham Hotspur and a staggering 40 fewer than Manchester City.

And the breakdown of their top scorers shows the damning issues which Graham Potter is experiencing at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz (8) and Raheem Sterling (7) are the club's two top scorers this season and the jump down to the next highest goalscorer is huge with three players on a mere three goals.

What will be interesting to see is what calibre of striker they go for in the summer with seemingly a big issue in front of goal.

The Blues have been linked to the likes of Victor Osimhen who is expected to cost in the region of over £100m if Napoli are to offload their Nigerian talisman.

And when Chelsea are also being linked with a potential move for Declan Rice, all early indications do point towards another window of big spending from Boehly.