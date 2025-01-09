Chelsea are trying to sway Manchester United sensation Kobbie Mainoo to Stamford Bridge amid his contract standoff, and it is believed that a deal for the rising star could even happen in January.

Chelsea emerge as favourites to sign Mainoo from Man United

On Tuesday afternoon, The Daily Mail's Chris Wheetley broke news that Chelsea are currently seen as favourites to secure a deal for Mainoo, if he were to decide on leaving Old Trafford for pastures new.

The 19-year-old, who has burst on to the scene as a mainstay star of United's midfield - earning a call-up to the England squad for Euro 2024 and starting in the final - is currently in the midst of stalled talks over new and improved terms.

Mainoo is on around £20,000-per-week right now, which could be seen as a shockingly low figure considering his status and potential to become a world superstar.

The teenager is after a new contract to reflect his status as a pivotal United player and Three Lions international, with his demands to extend reportedly set at around £200,000-per-week - 10 times what he earns at the moment.

United, according to The Mail, are struggling to agree on a new deal for Mainoo due to their PSR status - as they try to flog high-earners like Antony, Marcus Rashford and Casemiro this window to balance their salary sheet.

This situation has alerted Chelsea to a potential opportunity, and they're in pole position to steal away United's latest young prodigy above other suitors.

Following this report, reliable journalist Simon Phillips has shared an interesting update on Mainoo via his Substack.

As per Phillips, Chelsea are trying to sign the homegrown ace, and it could even happen in January if all goes to plan. That being said, the club have also been made aware of Mainoo's current transfer stance - and it is believed he'd ideally prefer to stay in Manchester as things stand.

Chelsea have reached out to Mainoo's agents and told them that they're interested in signing him, and to gauge whether a deal is indeed possible. A top Chelsea source is also quoted by Phillips' website, saying: "We are trying to turn Mainoo’s head."

This will be a notoriously challenging move to pull off, especially mid-season, but the midfielder's quality indicates he could be worth the effort, even if Mainoo is valued at around £70 million.

''He's not only the future, he's the present already," said former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas to BBC Sport (via The Mirror).

"He’s got a fantastic personality [it’s] like he’s been playing for a long time. To help him in the summer, they need to recruit players who can gain this quality on the pitch to make him more brilliant than what he is.

"He plays without fear, and this is what I love about him. He just wants the ball, wants to make things happen."