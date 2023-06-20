Chelsea could be about to launch a bid to try and bring Aurelien Tchouameni to the Premier League, having already seen one effort snubbed, according to Spanish sources, via Chelsea News.

Is Aurelien Tchouameni joining Chelsea?

The 23-year-old has only been with Real Madrid for one season but has already become a regular member of their first-team squad despite his age. In a team packed with talent, the young Frenchman has been able to feature 33 times for the club in La Liga and has also produced four assists along the way. It hasn't been enough to help the Spanish outfit to the league title - they finished as runners-up - but he has already gone a long way towards establishing himself as a key player.

That is also backed up by his stats when compared to other players who play in midfield amongst the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. His pass completion rate of an astonishing 92.9% for example puts him within the top 1% of players for that figure, showing just how excellent he is at getting the ball around the field with pinpoint accuracy and precision.

In addition, he also ranks in the 99th percentile for his interception rate per 90 of 1.98. It shows that he is also fantastic at reading the play and breaking up opposition moves.

With such superb performances and stats to back it up, it is no surprise that Chelsea are now lining up bids to bring him to England. According to a report via Chelsea News, the Blues are eager to bring him in, with Mauricio Pochettino working hard to bring in the players that he wants this summer.

One of those appears to be Tchouameni, with the Blues having already seen one bid turned down for his services. It came to a total of 60 million Euros (£51.3m), but with that snubbed, it appears as though they are now potentially preparing to make a fresh bid and up their amount by 20 million Euros, so around £68.4m.

When does Tchouameni's contract expire?

The midfielder has a deal with Madrid until 2028 and they won't want to let him go before that comes to an end. It also means that any fee would probably have to equate to an amount that could buy him out of those remaining five years of his deal - and Chelsea will be hoping that fresh bid can tempt them into a sale.

If the Blues did land him, they would be getting themselves a player who has already showcased his talents to many. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig for example called the player "out of this world" prior to his Madrid move and he has only continued to grow and get better. The Blues then would have a real boost in their midfield if they did seal a deal for Tchouameni this window.