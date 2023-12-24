Chelsea have once again failed to find their feet in the Premier League after a disastrous campaign last time out. Under Mauricio Pochettino this time, the Blues would have been hoping to see the Argentine hit the ground running and take the club back into the Champions League. That has been anything but the case, however, with the London club sitting as low as 10th and as many as 14 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Having seemingly struggled in their recruitment during the summer transfer window, Chelsea could now turn to the January transfer window and that could see one particular target arrive.

Chelsea transfer news

Chelsea's summer spending reportedly hit the €467m (£407m) mark during the summer transfer window, only to face similar struggles as last season. Their tactic of splashing the cash doesn't look likely to come to an end anytime soon though, with the Blues eyeing a move to strengthen in the winter window. Speaking about potential arrivals, Pochettino has said:

"After the first half of the season, we need to check. That is the reality. If we are not receiving enough, maybe we need to do some movement. That is the thing to analyse with the sporting directors, to see if we can change this dynamic and improve in the second half of the season.

"We didn’t score [against Everton]. I think we dominated the game, we were the better side, but if you don’t score goals it is difficult to win the games. We were not aggressive enough in the last third. We need to be more aggressive. Then it's a massive assessment and when the transfer window opens, we will see what we can do. I don't say if I am going to ask for more or less players. It's to see if the perception matches the reality. We are missing something. We need to improve our reality."

With that said, according to Nizaar Kinsella of The Evening Standard, Chelsea have made contact with Sporting Club for Ousmane Diomande. The Blues have reportedly had their first enquiry knocked back, with Sporting insisting that they will only sell their defender for his full release clause of £69m. As Chelsea search for another centre-back, Diomande could certainly be one to keep an eye on.

"Elite" Diomande could be the solution for Chelsea

At just 20 years old, Diomande could already be the solution for Chelsea in the January transfer window, even at £69m. The Blues desperately need to improve if they are to qualify for a place in Europe this season. And given that the Sporting defender has earned such high praise during his time in Portugal, Pochettino could get the man to perform at the heart of his defence.

Among those who have had nothing but good things to say is Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who posted on X:

"Ousmane Diomande. You rarely see a player with such high ball-playing and pure defender skills. There are some tactical improvements but I'm quite sure this kid will play for the best teams in the world. The signs of elite talent."