Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho managed to lure Cesc Fabregas back to the Premier League in 2014, with the Spaniard cutting his stay in Barcelona short in the hope of winning the league title.

It turned out to be an inspired move by the Portuguese manager, with the former Arsenal starlet eventually making 198 appearances for the Blues across four and a half seasons and registering 80 goal contributions in the process.

He even won two league winners medals at Stamford Bridge as they proved elusive at Arsenal and there is no doubt his spell at Chelsea was fruitful.

Could Mauricio Pochettino repeat their Fabregas masterclass by securing a deal for another creative Spanish midfielder?

What are the latest Chelsea transfer rumours?

Celta Vigo gem, Gabri Veiga, was initially linked with Chelsea back in June, as Pochettino aimed to sign a new attacking midfielder to take over the reins from Mason Mount, who soon departed for Manchester United.

Liverpool are also showing interest in the youngster, and they have even tabled a bid of €25m (£21m) in order to secure his signature, yet this is some way short of the €40m (£35m) valuation of the midfielder by the La Liga side.

Along with Mount, Kai Havertz has also left the Blues, leaving them short of creative midfield options, hence the interest in Veiga.

How good is Gabri Veiga?

The 21-year-old shone for Celta during what was an incredible breakthrough season in Spain last time out.

Across 39 appearances in all competitions, he registered 11 goals and four assists and the player also demonstrated his positional versatility, featuring both as a central or an attacking midfielder throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Despite his tender years, Veiga not only shone in his homeland, but his talents also made him a hit across the whole continent.

Indeed, the Spaniard ranked in the top 2% across Europe’s big five leagues for non-penalty goals (0.43) and total shots (2.43) per 90, suggesting that he provides a dangerous attacking threat form the centre of the pitch.

He also ranks in the top 13% for progressive carries (2.67), touches in the attacking penalty area (2.63) and successful take-ons (1.53) per 90, indicating just how effective the youngster has been at taking the ball deep into the opposition half, and he clearly isn’t fazed by taking on opposition defenders.

Lauded as a “wonderful talent” by journalist Josh Bunting during a tie against Barcelona last season, there is no doubt he deserves to play in Europe and should he join Chelsea, Pochettino could make him a focal point in his starting XI.

Fabregas was more experienced when he joined the Blues back in 2014, having made his senior bow for Arsenal 11 years prior, yet his signing was a key catalyst in the club winning just their fifth-ever league title.

Veiga would arrive under slightly less pressure, yet he could follow in Fabregas’ footsteps as an exciting Spanish midfielder who has an eye for goal while also proving to be a danger to the opposition defence via his creative talents.

The Argentinian would regret missing out on the starlet, that’s for sure.