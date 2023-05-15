New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly requested that the Blues sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

On Sunday, Sky Sports reported that Chelsea have agreed a deal with Pochettino to become the club's new manager.

Frank Lampard became the club's interim boss after Graham Potter was fired but the board will now hope that the managerial turbulence that has rocked the club in the last year is finally over.

Pochettino will get straight to work building his Chelsea side and it appears he might raid his former side to get things started.

What are Chelsea's transfer plans for this summer?

According to one Spanish news outlet, Todd Boehly "is willing to invest" further into this Chelsea side and will work with Pochettino to take the Blues back to the top of English football.

The report from Spain claims the former Spurs boss has requested that Hojbjerg joins the club this summer as plans are put in place to improve the Chelsea midfield. The 27-year-old has been hailed a "warrior" by some in the media and it's no surprise that Pochettino would want to work with him again.

It's suggested that part of why he is of interest to the Stamford Bridge outfit is that he is physically imposing, has Premier League experience and is technically astute. It will be interesting to see how kindly Spurs chairman Daniel Levy takes to the news that Pochettino wants to poach Hojbjerg.

Would Hojbjerg be a good signing for Chelsea?

There is no doubt that Hojbjerg is a good player but he isn't a necessity for Chelsea. After signing Enzo Fernandez for £106.8m, it seems unlikely that the Blues will prioritise signing another deep-lying midfielder before addressing other concerns in the squad.

If a new midfielder is what Pochettino wants, it would be wiser to target a box-to-box midfielder especially if both Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount leave the club as speculated.

Given Pochettino's preferred style of play, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he wants Mount to stay at the club although his head may have already been turned by the recent reports linking him with a potential move to Liverpool.

After spending so much money on transfers since buying the club, Boehly must be careful that the signings made this summer are the right ones.

If Chelsea struggle again last season, the pressure will increase on all involved at Stamford Bridge.