Chelsea star Dujon Sterling is set to join Rangers after agreeing a four-year deal with the Scottish outfit.

The 23-year-old is out of contract next month and is set to leave Stamford Bridge after first joining the club as a seven-year-old in 2007.

Much like many of Chelsea's most promising youngsters, he has been forced out on loan for four of the last five seasons with his most recent spell with Stoke City.

What's the transfer latest on Dujon Sterling?

According to Football Insider, Sterling has already agreed to join Rangers and once he completes a medical with the Scottish outfit, he will put pen to paper on his new deal.

The medical will be completed imminently and having already been given a tour of Rangers' training ground, only the most important details remain.

In his career to date, Sterling has been able to provide 13 goals and 16 assists in 193 appearances across a number of different positions.

The Blues are infamous for their loan policy but Sterling's exit marks a failure in this department. The 23-year-old leaves as a free agent so Chelsea will not recoup a transfer fee from his departure.

Given the financial scrutiny the London outfit is under, any income will help alleviate pressure to generate revenue that can be directed towards transfers and balancing the books.

Who are Chelsea's transfer targets?

The Blues could theoretically complete a double transfer from Napoli given the reported interest in defender Kim Min-Jae and attacker Victor Osimhen.

However, signing them will likely cost a fortune given their success this season in Italy. Osimhen, in particular, will cost a heinous amount of money to bring to the Premier League.

The Nigerian forward could cost as much as £131m although Chelsea are investigating whether they could include the likes of Christian Pulisic and Kepa Arrizabalaga to sweeten the deal for Napoli.

But with the Blues having already spent a huge sum of money under the stewardship of Todd Boehly, perhaps looking to utilise some of their young talents would have been a wise option.

It is believed Mauricio Pochettino has now agreed to become their next manager over the summer and he is a manager who is known for his positive influence on a club's exciting, young prospects.

And given the injury issues which Reece James has suffered from in recent months, perhaps allowing Sterling to leave could be a decision which they are left to rue over coming years.