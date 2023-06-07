Chelsea have identified Mikayil Faye as a potential target this summer, according to the latest reports.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Blues have a busy summer on their hands, with Mauricio Pochettino taking the reins at Stamford Bridge, and several mainstays set to leave the club.

Mason Mount's potential move to Manchester United continues to gather steam, Kai Havertz is reportedly on his way out of the club now as well, with Real Madrid interested in the German, but the two-time Champions League winners are just as busy looking at possible incomings as they are dealing with departures.

Having pursued Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte, the club recently lost out on the Uruguayan after they were outbid by Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old was far from the only player they're interested in, though, with Poch's side also linked to a number of other midfielders, including Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga.

Midfield isn't the only area the side is looking to transform, with the latest talent linked to Stamford Bridge being NK Kustosija defender, Mikayil Faye but they face competition from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, the Daily Mail reports.

Will Mikayil Faye join Chelsea?

Despite having made just 13 appearances for his club this season, the 18-year-old centre-back has caught the eye of the Blues, and the club have identified him as a potential signing as they look to build to the future.

While they had the sixth-youngest squad in the Premier League this season, with an average age of 25.6 years old, the club's defence could use an injection of youth, with Thiago Silva (38) and Kalidou Koulibaly (31) playing more minutes than any other defender at the club this campaign.

In fact, Silva was the oldest player to appear in the league this season, and only two players at Chelsea played more than he did this year. It's fair to expect that he won't be able to keep up that level of production as his career winds down, so adding a promising prospect like Faye makes a tonne of sense.

Labelled a 'no-nonsense defender' by Daily Mail reporter Simon Jones for his fierce tenacity at the heart of the defence, the Senegalese prospect has also drawn interest from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, so Chelsea have their work cut out for them if they're to lure the 18-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

Nicknamed 'The Monster' for his intimidating presence at the back, adding Faye would be shrewd business for Chelsea and a huge get as Pochettino gets ready for his debut season at the club.