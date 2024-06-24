Chelsea summer of spending is set to continue as they eye up another attacker, and have reportedly made an enquiry for a player available for just £25m this summer.

Blues need forward additions

After a disappointing sixth-placed Premier League finish last time out, Chelsea's decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino and appoint Enzo Maresca as their new head coach was understandable, if a little surprising given the way that they finished the season.

But what is clear is that he will need further additions to improve the side - the Blues actually scored the fifth most goals in the Premier League, but with European football now to contend with they will need a deeper squad to be able to compete across multiple fronts.

Goals scored 23/24 Premier League Manchester City 96 Arsenal 91 Liverpool 86 Newcastle United 85 Chelsea 77 Aston Villa 76

To that end, they are keen to add at least one more striker to their ranks this summer, with Nicolas Jackson suffering a mixed campaign despite ending the season with 14 goals in the top flight. There will also be question marks as to whether Cole Palmer can reproduce his outstanding output, which saw him net 22 goals across the season, a record only beaten by Erling Haaland (28).

The club have held talks with Lille for in-demand striker Jonathan David, who found the net 19 times in Ligue 1 last time out and could be available for just £25m this summer as he heads into the final year of his contract.

However, he is also wanted by several other clubs, and a younger option is Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu, who the Blues have apparently jumped ahead of the queue for by entering contract talks with the 18 year-old.

Chelsea enquire for Bundesliga starlet

Now, it has emerged that they have also enquired for 21-year-old attacker Maximilian Beier, who has also caught the eye of Manchester United and Liverpool with his performances this season.

The Hoffenheim youngster enjoyed an excellent campaign, scoring 16 times in 33 Bundesliga games, and was rewarded with a call up to the German national side, making his debut in the most recent round of June internationals and coming on as a substitute in their final Group A game, which saw them rescue a draw against Switzerland.

Hoffenheim’s sporting director, Alexander Rosen, has praised Beier, claiming that: “Maxi is a super guy and an extremely talented striker. He is incredibly fast, dangerous and can kick really well.”

And Sky Sports have linked Chelsea to the young talent, with Florian Plettenberg explaining on X that the Blues have "made a specific enquiry" about the forward, who has a 30m euro (£25.3m) release clause in his contract with Hoffenheim.

A move may not come easily this summer, with Beier still having three years left to run on his £16,000 a week deal with the German side and a clear starter heading into the new season, whereas the Blues may only be able to offer him a more supporting squad role to begin with. But with Chelsea keen to sign just about every young talent around, a transfer can't be ruled out.