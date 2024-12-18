AC Milan are reportedly closing in on the signing of a Chelsea player for the January transfer window, and there is a belief that it could even be done in very imminent fashion.

Chelsea prepare for Shamrock Rovers after 2-1 win over Brentford

Enzo Maresca will have to keep on rejecting claims that Chelsea are in the Premier League title race for the foreseeable future if they carry on their impressive run of form, with the west Londoners yet to taste a single top flight defeat since their 2-1 loss at Liverpool in October.

Chelsea are also on an unbeaten run of 10 consecutive games in all competitions, winning their last seven in a row, but Maresca remains adamant that his high-flying team are not ready to compete alongside Liverpool and Arsenal for the coveted crown.

"No matter how many games we are going to win, I think we are not ready to compete for the title," said Maresca on Chelsea's title chances after their 2-1 win over Brentford.

"One of the reasons why is because I think [other] teams know how to compete for titles.

"You can talk about the title and the fans can dream about the title, absolutely. If you ask me, I will tell you what I think. But you can think in a different way. Just because there are things, no matter how many games we are going to win, for me, we are not ready but we are happy that the fans can dream something more."

Chelsea are highly likely to make it 11 consecutive games unbeaten and eight wins on the trot when they face Irish minnows Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League on Thursday evening, and Maresca's B team are set to get another run out in Europe.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30 Crystal Palace (away) January 4 Bournemouth (home) January 14

Midfielder Cesare Casadei may well feature for the Blues, as he has often done in the competition this season, but according to reports out of Spain, it could be one of the Italian's last games before heading out on loan.

AC Milan "close" to signing Cesare Casadei on loan from Chelsea

Indeed, a Spanish media source now claims that Champions League side Milan are "close" to signing Casadei on a temporary deal from Chelsea, and the transfer may even be finalised "in the next few days".

This is a bold claim, but there have been murmurs of a Casadei exit in the winter for some time.

Milan have been linked with Casadei previously in the build-up to next month's transfer window, and recent reports have indicated that Monza are also attempting to sign the 21-year-old (La Gazzetta dello Sport).

In any case, wherever he will end up, it looks highly likely that a move back to Serie A is on the cards for Casadei - nearly one and a half years after the former Inter Milan starlet put pen to paper on a £17 million switch to Stamford Bridge from the San Siro.

Maresca knows Casadei well from his time at Leicester, but he's struggled to work his way into the team on a consistent enough basis, so perhaps a loan move is best for all parties.