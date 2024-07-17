An exit for one high-earning Chelsea player is now getting closer after talks with a club abroad, as co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley continue their work to re-shape Enzo Maresca's squad.

Chelsea enjoy busy summer transfer window with weeks remaining

There are many weeks to go until summer deadline day on August 30, but the Blues have already confirmed six new arrivals with as many going in the opposite direction.

Centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, striker Marc Guiu, starlet Omari Kellyman, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian and 20-year-old Renato Veiga have cost chairman Todd Boehly around £93 million in total, while departures for Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson, Michael Golding and Ian Maatsen work wonders to balance the books.

Chelsea's sales have brought in around £89 million, meaning that the west Londoners are steering on the right side of PSR for this financial year with a net spend of just £4 million.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

This could allow Maresca's side to invest even more into the Chelsea squad over these next few weeks. It is believed Maresca himself has made clear he wants a new striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson, and Chelsea are also still targeting a new winger after missing out on Michael Olise.

More exits are expected as well, with there being a fair few high-profile names who Boehly is eager to sell. Striker Romelu Lukaku has serious interest from both AC Milan and Napoli, according to recent rumours out of Italy, while goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is eyeing a move away as well.

The shot-stopper spent last season on loan at Real Madrid, and it is believed that Kepa is very keen to make a return to the Bernabeu on a permanent deal. However, much could depend on Andriy Lunin's future in that respect, as Carlo Ancelotti will have no need for another keeper if the Ukraine international decides to extend his contract - which is set to expire next year as things stand.

Arrizabalaga exit edging closer after Al-Ittihad open talks

The £150,000-per-week ace does have other options to Real, like the Saudi Pro League, where Al-Ittihad are plotting to reunite Kepa with N'Golo Kante.

The Athletic have an update on this, and the reliable news source claims a permanent Chelsea exit for Kepa is edging closer as talks continue with Al-Ittihad. The Saudi side recently had an initial bid turned down for his services, but it appears they haven't given up the chase just yet.

The 29-year-old became world football's most expensive ever goalkeeper when he joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for around £72 million in 2018, but hasn't quite managed to justify his price tag since then despite the odd impressive showing.

"His strength is to save penalties, he’s shown it a few times now: in the Carabao Cup twice, against Villarreal, and even in training, it’s hard to beat him," said former Chelsea assistant Arno Michels on Arrizabalaga in 2022.

"In penalty shootouts, he has the ability to read the mind of what the player is going to do. We are very happy with Kepa and he deserves this trust because he is a fantastic guy."