Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have entered pole position to sign a high-earning Chelsea player this summer, and they'll be to do it for £38 million.

Chelsea players up for sale as Maresca axe swings

New manager Enzo Maresca is reported to already have his favoured players in mind at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca is said to be a big fan of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and cannot wait to work with the Chelsea shot-stopper, while the Italian is also planning to make England star Cole Palmer the vocal point of his team next season (John Percy).

Despite Chelsea's desire to sell youngster Omari Hutchinson for £30 million in pure profit, it is rumoured that Maresca wants to give the 20-year-old a chance to impress in pre-season as well.

Omari Hutchinson's best Championship games on loan at Ipswich last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Ipswich 6-0 Sheffield Wednesday 10.0 Hull City 3-3 Ipswich 8.71 Southampton 0-1 Ipswich 8.43 Ipswich 2-0 Huddersfield 8.11 Ipswich 3-1 Birmingham 7.99

However, like Hutchinson, there are squad members who are up for the Chelsea chopping block. Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher, Malang Sarr, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher stand out as players who could be sold by Chelsea this summer, with Todd Boehly looking to raise funds by June 30 to avoid trouble in regard to Profit and Sustainability rules.

Another player who the west Londoners will be very keen to offload is striker Romelu Lukaku. The Belgium international, who cost Chelsea a former club-record £97.5 million to re-sign from Inter Milan in 2021, also sets the club back £325,000-per-week in wages.

Lukaku's return to Stamford Bridge really hasn't worked out, with the 31-year-old spending the last two seasons on loan spells back in Italy. The striker did rack up double digits for Serie A goals scored at both Inter Milan in 22/23 and Roma last term, so clubs could be tempted to take Lukaku off Chelsea's hands in the next few months.

The price is set at £38 million, according to Fabrizio Romano, so it will be interesting to see if any side are willing to invest this amount in the former Man United number nine.

Saudi sides may well be open to taking the plunge, and one team in particular.

Al-Ittihad in pole position to sign Romelu Lukaku

As per CaughtOffside, Al-Ittihad are favourites to sign Lukaku from Chelsea this summer as things stand. The Pro League team are contending with their national rivals and potentially teams from Italy, with AC Milan and Napoli named as possible destinations for him as well. However, it is Al-Ittihad who are seen as the team in pole position right now, if Karim Benzema departs as is expected.

Called "world-class" by Thomas Tuchel, the forward's solid record in front of goal indicates he could do well in the Middle East, and he could earn a bumper pay day.