Chelsea were once again at the forefront of the summer transfer window, welcoming a number of exciting young players, attempting to rebuild under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. That rebuild hasn't been as simple as some may have thought, however, with the Blues winning just three of their first eight Premier League games under the former Tottenham Hotspur boss.

When it comes to their summer reinforcements, it's difficult to pick a real standout - in truth, none have really hit the ground running, as Chelsea's results have reflected well. One particular arrival has particularly struggled out on loan, however, and now he could get an early return to Stamford Bridge.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

In total, Chelsea's summer spending reached just under £400m in an incredible squad overhaul, which is beginning to show signs of life under Pochettino, winning their last two Premier League games. In truth, the latest international break came at the worst time for those at Stamford Bridge, with their form turning a vital corner. Up next, they square off against an unbeaten Arsenal side who just defeated Manchester City, in a game that could really signal the start of Pochettino's new era if it goes well.

It may not be too long before a certain loanee can finally play his part at Stamford Bridge, either. Reporter Dean Jones shares the latest Andrey Santos transfer news, claiming that the summer arrival could be set to return from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest earlier than expected after struggling for game-time.

According to Jones, Chelsea are seriously considering recalling Santos in January, though no decision has been made as of yet. The plan, at that point, could be to find the midfielder a fresh loan spell elsewhere, which would result in some much-needed game-time. Since Santos' £18m move to Chelsea, it has been a few months to forget for the teenager, that's for sure.

Why isn't Andrey Santos playing at Nottingham Forest?

When Santos completed his move to Nottingham Forest, they were in need of options in the middle of the park. Just before the deadline, however, Steve Cooper welcomed Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Dominguez, which saw Santos' place in the pecking order plummet. And, now, he has been left out in the cold, making just one appearance in all competitions - a 1-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup against Burnley.

Still just 18-years-old, it's crucial for the sake of Santos' development that he gets minutes on the pitch, perhaps making a return to Chelsea before another loan move elsewhere the best option.

The midfielder is clearly talented, as shown by the praise that he's received from the likes of Juninho, who told Resenha Loading Channel, via Samba Foot: "It’s hard to find an 18-year-old that smart. Physically he is a monster. Technically, he is far above the other players. He’s going to be much better than me. He is a much more complete player. At 18 years old I didn’t play half of what he plays, I have no problem admitting it."

With that said, when the January transfer window arrives, Chelsea and Santos must get their next move right.