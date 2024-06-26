Chelsea are willing to make a near-£50 million bid for one player who Joe Cole said made history, as Enzo Maresca's side scour the market for squad upgrades ahead of the Italian's debut campaign.

Chelsea undergoing busy summer transfer window

Having already sealed the signings of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham and Omari Kelleyman in a £19 million move from Aston Villa, alongside Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian, it has already been a quick start to this summer window for Chelsea.

Todd Boehly is expected to make multiple attacking signings on top of this, with Chelsea in advanced talks over a deal for Barcelona forward Marc Guiu.

They've missed out on a move for Michael Olise, who has chosen to join Bayern Munich instead, but the Blues have wasted no time in identifying alternatives to the 22-year-old.

Chelsea's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Cole Palmer 25 Nicolas Jackson 17 Raheem Sterling 10 Noni Madueke 8 Conor Gallagher 7

One of them is Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, coming after an excellent campaign under Gian Piero Gasperini. There have been reports that Chelsea are prepared to bid for Lookman, and now another report explains how much they could offer for the Nigerian.

Chelsea prepared to bid nearly £50 million for Lookman

Calciomercato explains that Chelsea are willing to offer nearly £50 million to sign Lookman, but are not alone, with Liverpool and Man United also in the chase.

The 26-year-old, who can operate as a second striker, racked up 17 goals and 10 assists across 45 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side last season.

Lookman also ended Bayer Leverkusen's incredible unbeaten run last season in dramatic style, bagging a hat-trick against Xabi Alonso's side as Atalanta beat Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League final.

“Honestly, this is why you play football,” said former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch on TNT Sports.

“Somebody like Lookman, who’s been around, a footballing nomad at times, somebody who’s been Sunday League, to Charlton, to Fulham on loan, Leicester, Leipzig, he’s gone around the houses to get to the moment where he’s found a home today and scored a hat-trick in a European final. It’s an amazing story. Those fans will never forget the name of Ademola Lookman. It’s absolutely sensational.

"It’s really emotional for him. Obviously his family, I’m sure. It was a footballing masterclass from Gasperini. They were brilliant as a team, but I’m so pleased for Lookman.”

Meanwhile, fellow TNT pundit Joe Cole claimed he made history with his Europa League final heroics.

“For Lookman, a kid from Wandsworth, who played in the cages, playing street football, going around the houses, not finding a place where he’s at home, he’s found a home here,” Cole said.

“They will love him forever. His name will be etched into the club’s history. This is what the moments are all about. A kid, who couldn’t find a club, couldn’t find a home, super talented, he’s gone and done it. Fair play to him and his family. Enjoy the moment.”