An elite European club has entered talks with Chelsea over signing a £50 million member of Enzo Maresca's squad, and it is believed he's tempted by the possibility of joining them before the summer deadline.

Players who could still be sold by Chelsea this summer

So far, Todd Boehly and BlueCo have given the green light to a host of players leaving Stamford Bridge, with co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Wistanley finding an array of suitors for them.

Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Ian Maatsen, Omari Hutchinson, Michael Golding and Lewis Hall have all left Chelsea, with the aforementioned quartet bringing in around £89 million to help even out their financial scales after another window of lavish spending.

Boehly and co have also managed to get their wages off the club's books, which will save cash in the long-term and allow the west Londoners to reinvest that money in the salaries of future additions.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Alongside these former Chelsea men, a few more players have been tipped for the exit door this summer. Trevoh Chalobah is now prepared to leave Chelsea after being omitted from their pre-season tour, a move which has drawn criticism from both pundits and supporters.

"The Chalobah situation is an absolute shambles," said Bart Barrett, a life-long Chelsea season ticket holder, to GOAL.

"He was probably our best defender in last 10-15 games last season - no coincidence our form improved massively with him in there instead of Disasi and [Benoit] Badiashile.

"It's a joke they have signed Tosin to replace Chalobah, who is a better player and has been at Chelsea since a kid. But the only way they look at it is Tosin was free and Chalobah will go for £30m - so profit for the same squad role. It just shows a complete lack of understanding of the club."

While treatment of the 24-year-old Cobham graduate has attracted criticism, another player who supporters won't want to see leave is midfielder Conor Gallagher. The England international, who is also a product of the Chelsea academy, has been linked with a high-profile exit which would prove deeply unpopular with the fanbase.

Atletico Madrid open talks to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea

He's entered the final 12 months of his contract, meaning the west Londoners are faced with the difficult decision of either selling this window or letting him go for free next year.

There has been no news in the way of renewed terms, and that is something which clubs are looking to take advantage of. According to TEAMtalk, Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Chelsea over signing Gallagher.

Diego Simeone's side are confident they'll win the race for his services and believe he really fits their mold. TEAMtalk also state that Gallagher is attracted by the possibility of joining up with the La Liga heavyweights, but it will be interesting to see if they're willing to go anywhere near Chelsea's £50 million valuation of the player.

Called a "very underrated" player by commentator Stephen Doyle, Gallagher's exit is a transfer which could be met with uproar.