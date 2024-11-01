Chelsea chiefs think a £59 million player, who La Liga heavyweights Barcelona "dream" of signing, is an ideal alternative to one of their main starters.

Chelsea plan to sign new attacker and defender

Following the summer transfer window's conclusion - which ended with Todd Boehly and BlueCo investing around £200 million on Enzo Maresca's squad - it has been reported that the Blues are looking to bolster their attack and defence again in 2025.

The club have been scouting South America and beyond in search of central defensive options (Simon Phillips), who could come in to challenge the impressive partnership of Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana, with Nottingham Forest star Murillo among Chelsea's centre-back targets from the continent.

Meanwhile, regardless of Nicolas Jackson's sensational start to the new Premier League season, it is believed that Chelsea are internally weighing up the possibility of a new striker in January.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4

Of the centre-forwards in their thinking, Chelsea remain in the race for Victor Osimhen, who they failed to sign in the summer transfer window, despite his eagerness to make a Stamford Bridge move.

It is also believed that a new wide player could come in at some point. Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi is said to be a top target for Chelsea, with Maresca apparently driving their move for the German after his incredible opening to the 2024/2025 campaign.

There are reportedly quite a few items on the to-do list for co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, but it is now claimed that a new goalkeeper is also on the cards.

Chelsea struck a deal with Villarreal for their former number one Filip Jorgensen in the summer, which set the west Londoners back £21 million, but a surprising claim has emerged this week that they have their eyes on FC Porto star Diogo Costa.

Chelsea view Costa as ideal Sanchez alternative

As per reports from Spain, it is believed that Costa is seen by Chelsea as an ideal alternative to Robert Sanchez - who has been criticised at points this season.

The ex-Brighton ace remains Maresca's preferred choice between the sticks, but there have been calls for Chelsea to replace Sanchez with a better option.

That perfect back-up could well be Costa, who'd apparently cost around £59 million to prise away from Portugal, but it is unclear whether they'd be willing to pay such a sum considering the backlog of keepers at Chelsea's disposal already.

The 25-year-old does stand out as a shot-stopper of real pedigree, and was called a "national hero" during Euro 2024, thanks to his heroics in a penalty shoot-out win over Slovenia.

"To see Costa make three penalty saves in the first three penalties, I've never seen anything like it," said former Premier League star Michael Bridges during the summer tournament. "National hero."