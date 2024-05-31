Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is personally eyeing a £90 million Barcelona duo, with his transfer plans starting to take shape ahead of the summer.

Signings Chelsea could make for Maresca this summer

The window's opening on June 14 is fast approaching, and reports suggest that Maresca is set to be backed by Chelsea chiefs, following his appointment to replace Mauricio Pochettino before next season.

Chelsea have made an offer to Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo as one potential option to bolster Maresca's backline, with the Englishman out of contract at the end of next month and able to sign for the Blues on a free deal.

Meanwhile, it remains the case that co-Chelsea sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart are targeting a prolific new striker as well. Indeed, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea could make five signings for Maresca when the window reopens.

"They like his ideas and believe he’s a very positive coach - a dynamic, modern, young manager obsessed with possession football to control a game," said Romano on Chelsea's appointment of Maresca (via his Dailybriefing).

Enzo Maresca's record at Leicester City in all competitions last season The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Games managed 53 Wins 36 Draws 4 Losses 13 Points per match on average 2.11

"I said last week when Chelsea were considering firing Mauricio Pochettino that this was the kind of manager they wanted, and here he is. And remember - it will be a busy summer for Chelsea, with around five signings, maybe less, maybe more, but for sure they are looking at goalkeepers, maybe or one or two centre-backs, and they’re also looking at central strikers and wingers. Chelsea will be busy, and Maresca will be involved.

"Of course, one signing is already agreed and that’s for talented Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian - everything is being reviewed and signed for this big signing for the future, who will join in 2025 from Palmeiras."

Some reports have claimed that La Liga could be a fruitful talent pool for Stamford Bridge chiefs, and specifically Barcelona. Chelsea are targeting centre-back Ronald Araujo as one example, with the likes of Jules Kounde and Raphinha also linked.

Kounde is thought to command a £43 million price tag, while Raphinha could leave Barcelona for around £47 million. The £90 million duo, as per reports in Spain, are now on Maresca's personal radar.

Maresca personally wants Kounde and Raphinha at Chelsea

A Spanish report this week claims Maresca wants both Kounde and Raphinha at Chelsea, as he identifies his summer targets behind the scenes. The former Man City backroom staff member is apparently set to make "significant" demands, with Maresca looking to reshape Pochettino's squad in his own image.

Raphinha bagged nine goals and 11 assists across his appearances in La Liga and the Champions League last season, with 25-year-old France international Kounde starting 32 Spanish top-flight matches as a mainstay under Xavi.