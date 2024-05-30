New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has already held transfer talks with Stamford Bridge chiefs behind-the-scenes, and it is believed they have set sights on a Barcelona star as part of their summer plans.

Chelsea land Maresca as new manager to replace Pochettino

Just over a week has passed since Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino, who left the club by mutual consent last Tuesday.

The process to hire Pochettino's replacement has gone fairly smoothly after they interviewed a succession of candidates, which included the likes of Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank and Roberto De Zerbi.

However, despite the numerous quality alternatives, Chelsea landed on their favoured appointment in Maresca. Fabrizio Romano, sharing further detail in a Daily Briefing this week, also claims Maresca will be backed with five new summer signings.

"It’s a deal until 2029 and also with the option to extend it until 2030," wrote Romano.

"This shows Chelsea’s excitement about Maresca - their conversations over the weekend were super positive, and the Chelsea board decided to fly to Marbella to meet face to face with Maresca. They like his ideas and believe he’s a very positive coach - a dynamic, modern, young manager obsessed with possession football to control a game. I said last week when Chelsea were considering firing Mauricio Pochettino that this was the kind of manager they wanted, and here he is.

Enzo Maresca's most impressive wins as Leicester City manager Leicester City 5-0 Southampton Stoke City 0-5 Leicester City Southampton 1-4 Leicester City Blackburn 1-4 Leicester City Leicester City 3-1 Norwich City

"It will be a busy summer for Chelsea, with around five signings, maybe less, maybe more, but for sure they are looking at goalkeepers, maybe or one or two centre-backs, and they’re also looking at central strikers and wingers. Chelsea will be busy, and Maresca will be involved.

"Of course, one signing is already agreed and that’s for talented Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian - everything is being reviewed and signed for this big signing for the future, who will join in 2025 from Palmeiras."

It will be interesting to see who Maresca and co opt to bring in next, with Chelsea talks already held over signing Tosin Adarabioyo as a free agent from Fulham.

It is believed they wish to bring in a new striker, goalkeeper, centre-back and left-back this summer, on top of Estevao, with The Standard making that claim and sharing news on a Barcelona star on their radar.

Maresca holds Chelsea transfer talks as they eye Ronald Araujo

As per the outlet, and journalist Nick Purewal, Maresca has already held transfer talks with Chelsea - discussing their summer plans and who they could look to bring in.

One target is believed to be Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who is rumoured to command an £85 million price tag and could significantly reinforce Maresca's back line if a move for Tosin falls through - with Newcastle also contending for the latter.